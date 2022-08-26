Townsend volunteer firefighters take home new protective gear worth $105,000

Firefighters form an attachment to the protective gear they methodically dress in from toe to shoulder. After two decades of the same jacket, Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions said letting go of the old suit was hard but necessary.

TAVFD used a portion of their general fund earned from donations and area work coupled with $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund 30 new sets of bulky equipment, called turnout gear. Each was priced at $3,500.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act were allowed to be used on the new gear after Townsend Board of Commissioners signed off on the allocation because COVID-19 had affected the department’s fund balance. Festivals and other events that raise funds for TAVFD were cancelled during the pandemic.

Stallions emphasized that any donations the department receives is put back toward protecting the community by maintaining a strong volunteer-only fire department. The department also gets paid to coordinate parking at festivals, respond to fires in their designated area of the county, provide fire protection and provide medical services within Townsend city limits.

Twenty years ago, TAVFD received a grant to purchase all new gear. Since then, Stallions said they have purchased less expensive generic fit gear when it was needed and received donations from other fire departments.

The new gear arrived about two weeks ago, he said, and all but five volunteers have picked up the heavy package. Stallions said the department has 40 volunteers on the roster and 30 who actively fight fires.

Captain Chris Scarborough suited up in the new gear at TAVFD Station 1 on Thursday, Aug. 25. Although a timer wasn’t ticking, Scarborough was quick to slip into the hood first, then boots, pants, jacket, helmet and gloves — always last. If he were responding to a call, he said he would have one minute to get the gear on and two minutes to be completely ready to go.

Business has been especially heavy lately for TAVFD, and Stallions said it seems to happen in spurts. Having done this for decades, he said one of the hottest fires he has responded to was when the oldest event center at Tremont Lodge and Resort burned down in 2019. Reporting from The Daily Times states that four firefighters were treated for dehydration because of the heat.

Firefighters were getting burns from the old gear — nothing that needed medical attention. And Stallions said it was time the department modernized. No gear is made to protect against a direct flame but instead the heat generated from large fires. Coupled with oxygen and facial gear, the suit helps protect from inhaling smoke as well.

Unlike the old gear, the new jackets have magnets to close a flap overtop of the zipper. The old hook and loop fasteners on top were fuzzy with age and didn’t secure jackets shut anymore. New jackets also have a harness on the inside that another firefighter can grab to pull a firefighter out of danger.

While the outer shell of the pants and coat are similar, the biggest difference in the turnout gear is the liner on the inside. Stallions said not only is it more protective from heat than the old gear, it is also more breathable.

Standing in the road is one of the most dangerous parts of the job, Stallions said, and the new jackets and pants are more reflective. The old rubber boots were protective but not as comfortable as the new ones are for walking, he added.

“There’s more mobility in the new gear,” Stallions said. “It’s a little bit lighter. It’s just the technology fabrics have really increased from our 20-year-old stuff.”

Studies have linked chemicals or old smoke trapped in used gear to raising the risk of cancer for firefighters. TAVFD uses industrial-size washing machines from other area fire departments to wash their own, Stallions said. Even still, his old jacket was polished with dark smudges.