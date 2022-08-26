ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount Memorial Hospital posts losses to operating income, officials discuss 'depressed' admissions

By By Mariah Franklin
The Daily Times
 5 days ago

Blount Memorial Hospital marked a month of losses to its operating income in July, chief financial officer for the hospital Jonathan Smith said in a recent combined finance, audit and human relations meeting.

Though investments in the hospital were up, he noted, trends that emerged over recent months continued into July, a period that demonstrated “depressed admissions.” Three of four hospital divisions posted losses, he said.

At $24.73 million, total operating revenues were approximately $2.3 million below the hospital’s budget. Lower numbers of patients admitted to BMH have driven losses of around $7.6 million in gross revenue, he explained.

Salaries for July were also 2.6% below budget. Though he noted that the hospital struggles with staffing problems, Smith said he was nonetheless “pleased” that salaries for the month were under budget.

BMH board member David Cockrill asked Smith whether there was a correlation between care the hospital rendered to the indigent, and BMH’s total losses of $40.23 million in the previous fiscal year. Smith answered Cockrill’s question in a following meeting, saying that the hospital’s total costs from all of its charity care amounted to $41.31 million. The figure represents an adjusted charge, he clarified.

In response to Smith’s accounting of BMH finances, hospital board member David Cockrill asked whether, given the hospital’s inpatient and outpatient numbers, it was experiencing a post-pandemic “return to normalcy.”

Smith replied that outpatient services were currently a significant revenue stream. Inpatient services, on the other hand, were less significant. Lack of admissions, ultimately, remained a key issue for the hospital.

Despite continuing financial difficulties, the hospital was “seeing an increase in admissions,” for the month of August, so far, Smith commented.

He noted that use of Remdesivir, an antiviral medication used to treat COVID-19, had also risen recently. BMH paid $39,000 for the medication in July, he said; that amount is considerably more than double the approximately $15,600 it spent on the drug in June.

“Our outpatient appointments have been back up, so does that mean people are healthier?” Cockrill asked.

Hospital CEO Harold Naramore replied, “No, it doesn’t mean that. I think that things are beginning to turn back to a normal pattern. Trending to get outpatient care is a good thing. People are catching up on things that didn’t get done. I think the net effect of that is identifying illnesses that may not have been diagnosed and need to be treated.”

“July is still a summer month. I think moving forward, as we move into the fall, we’ll see what happens with admissions overall. I think around the country, you’re seeing kind of depressed admissions. I think we’re kind of going to have to see where that kind of falls out for us, and it’s something we’re watching very carefully.

He noted that he expects admissions to rise again.

