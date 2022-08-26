Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
21,000 Nebraska homes and businesses to benefit from broadband initiative, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The White House announced on Tuesday that five states, including Nebraska, will receive a total of $10 billion to provide broadband internet access to underserved communities. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Development Program identifies unserved and underserved communities as those that have no or very...
kfornow.com
ACLU of Nebraska Demands School Officials Reinstate Axed Journalism Program
(KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska has issued a demand letter to the Superintendent of Grand Island’s Northwest School District and members of the School Board, responding to concerns about the district’s elimination of the journalism program at Northwest Public Schools — an apparent backlash to school newspaper editorials written by and about LGBTQ people. The ACLU of Nebraska says the action violated students’ constitutional rights and disregarded other protections in federal law.
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts signs agreement aimed at helping 300,000 Nebraskans finish degree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday signed an agreement to expand affordable postsecondary education in Nebraska. The goal of the agreement with Western Governors University is to allow people to use their past education and experience to get the degree quickly. WGU is an online college...
Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6
He sat down with the Nebraska Examiner on Sunday and said he remains an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and a believer in efforts to deny results of the 2020 presidential election. The post Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Omaha Mayor to not be allowed to work outside city limits after council vote
Last week a measure allowing the mayor to work outside of Omaha for five consecutive days passed, and was set to go on the November ballot. Now it will not be.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
Task force offers $10k for information on man connected to Nebraska crimes
The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information on 25-year-old Romeo Chambers who is wanted for crimes committed in January in Kearney and Omaha.
3 News Now
More than ‘flyover country’: Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists
MITCHELL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpty, arms and legs pointing toward the gathering crowd.
Sioux City Journal
Southeast Nebraska medical experts see optimism in heart disease, cancer deaths rates
Every year, cancer and heart disease account for just more than half of all deaths in the U.S., according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's true in Southeast Nebraska as well, but there are a few differences locally. In both categories, the average rate...
klkntv.com
Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
klkntv.com
Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
News Channel Nebraska
Deputy finds counterfeit bills
TECUMSEH – An Omaha woman was arrested in Johnson County after a sheriff’s deputy found $1,510 in counterfeit bills in her wallet. An arrest affidavit says Kari Bass, 32, was pulled over Aug. 18 on Highway 50 after leaving the Casey’s in Tecumseh. In addition to the counterfeit bills, the affidavit says the deputy found eight credit and debit cards that did not belong to Bass.
WOWT
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: Body found in Missouri River Saturday identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A body was found by a boater floating in the Missouri River on Saturday around 2:45 p.m., according to Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). The body has been identified by fingerprints as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs. As this is an ongoing investigation,...
Tuesday Press Conference Updates
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will meet with the media on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. as the Huskers prepare for their week one game with North Dakota. Follow along in the thread below for updates.
WOWT
Omaha resident frustrated with lengthy wait for refund from bankruptcy service
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha senior citizen facing bankruptcy spotted an advertisement for legal advice and faced some issues. Although the government provided help during the pandemic, some people faced financial hardship. An online bankruptcy service called UpRight Law told Sam Parham they could help relieve debt, but he...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
