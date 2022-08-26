ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

kfornow.com

ACLU of Nebraska Demands School Officials Reinstate Axed Journalism Program

(KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska has issued a demand letter to the Superintendent of Grand Island’s Northwest School District and members of the School Board, responding to concerns about the district’s elimination of the journalism program at Northwest Public Schools — an apparent backlash to school newspaper editorials written by and about LGBTQ people. The ACLU of Nebraska says the action violated students’ constitutional rights and disregarded other protections in federal law.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River

LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

More than ‘flyover country’: Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists

MITCHELL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpty, arms and legs pointing toward the gathering crowd.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash

HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
HERMOSA, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Deputy finds counterfeit bills

TECUMSEH – An Omaha woman was arrested in Johnson County after a sheriff’s deputy found $1,510 in counterfeit bills in her wallet. An arrest affidavit says Kari Bass, 32, was pulled over Aug. 18 on Highway 50 after leaving the Casey’s in Tecumseh. In addition to the counterfeit bills, the affidavit says the deputy found eight credit and debit cards that did not belong to Bass.
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Body found in Missouri River Saturday identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A body was found by a boater floating in the Missouri River on Saturday around 2:45 p.m., according to Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). The body has been identified by fingerprints as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs. As this is an ongoing investigation,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
247Sports

Tuesday Press Conference Updates

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will meet with the media on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. as the Huskers prepare for their week one game with North Dakota. Follow along in the thread below for updates.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha resident frustrated with lengthy wait for refund from bankruptcy service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha senior citizen facing bankruptcy spotted an advertisement for legal advice and faced some issues. Although the government provided help during the pandemic, some people faced financial hardship. An online bankruptcy service called UpRight Law told Sam Parham they could help relieve debt, but he...
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
LINCOLN, NE

