FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 450 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 DE KALB IL-LEE IL- 450 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, DE KALB AND LEE. * WHEN...UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. WATER OVER ROADWAYS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 449 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. UP TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS UP TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE OVER THE AREA AS ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORM DEVELOP OVER AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED HEAVY RAINFALL. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, GENOA, SHABBONA, CORTLAND, WATERMAN, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, KINGSTON, PAW PAW, LEE AND COMPTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS MINOR FLOODING ALONG WATERWAYS AND OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS IMMINENT OR MAY ALREADY BE OCCURRING. PERSONS IN THE ADVISORY AREA SHOULD USE CAUTION AND AVOID FLOOD WATERS.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO