Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Weather Was No Friend of Amboy Depot Days Sunday Afternoon, But Amboy Man Takes Home a Good Chunk of Change
The Amboy Depot Days 50/50 raffle turned into something special for an Amboy man. The winner of the drawing held Sunday afternoon was Jim Mezo Jr who took home a check for $99,430. Even though the weather was not a friend of the Depot Days on Sunday they were able...
'Star Wars' blaster sells for $900,000 at Rock Island Auction Company
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An iconic piece of film history sold for almost $1 million at Rock Island Auction Company on Saturday. The legendary, only-remaining DL-44 Heavy Blaster prop, used by Harrison Ford in his portrayal of Han Solo in 1977's 'Star Wars', sold to a bidder for $900,000 at the Premier Firearms Auction #86 in the auction house's first major foray into film memorabilia.
ADM-backed proposed carbon pipeline to pass through several QCA counties, including Clinton Co.
CLINTON, Iowa — A proposed pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton would span about 280-miles across five Quad City area counties, according to a preliminary map of the project. Archer Daniels Midland Company, known as ADM, is partnering with Wolf...
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bettendorf considers selling Life Fitness Center to YMCA for youth recreation center, leaving some members disappointed
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The City of Bettendorf is considering selling Life Fitness Center to the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley. It's part of a partnership between the two groups for a multi-million dollar proposal to reimagine Bettendorf's Middle Park. "The Landing" includes a new water park and ice...
Bent River unveils new SesquicentennALE for Moline
MOLINE, Ill. — Who else is ready for a party?. You've probably heard that Moline is celebrating a birthday. 150 years (unless you'd like to get technical and then it's 174 years). Whatever the number, Moline is having a party and one local brewery is helping get in on the fun.
KWQC
Section of 11th Avenue blocked, Rock Island police on scene
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene. 11th Avenue is blocked off from 7th Street to 9th Street. Police are on the scene at this time.
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions
PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
Shops with Hops: Sip, shop, help to bring veterans home Saturday in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Shops with Hops returns to Muscatine for a second year on Saturday, Aug. 27. It's an opportunity to sip and shop your way through local shops while supporting regional breweries. But more than a sip-and-shop event, this one comes with an opportunity to help those who serve our country.
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
'More than just a baseball game' | Community celebrates Southeast Little League's World Series journey
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Davenport's Southeast Little League team is back home in the Quad Cities after a historic trip in the World Series from Pennsylvania. Family, friends, coaches and fans gathered Sunday, Aug. 28 at The Tangled Wood restaurant in Bettendorf to celebrate their journey. With a 2-2 record,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Severe thunderstorms continue to move east. Severe thunderstorm warning now in effect for portions of LaSalle, Lee, and DeKalb counties in north-central Illinois; valid until 4:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 317 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 317 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ASHTON TO NEAR GRANVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, PERU, LA SALLE, SANDWICH, MENDOTA, SHABBONA, LAKE HOLIDAY, CORTLAND, OGLESBY, HINCKLEY, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, WATERMAN, NORTH UTICA, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, LELAND, PAW PAW AND LEE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 94. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 83. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
New Beginnings Pet Rescue gives animals a new start | Pay It Forward
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Our pets are very important members of our homes and families. Unfortunately, many pets are also victims of natural disasters and human neglect. Michelle Kline volunteers with Amy Ceurvorst to help these animals find a new home, new family and a new beginning at New Beginnings Pet Rescue of the Quad Cities.
1470 WMBD
Injuries and damage following morning War Memorial Drive accident
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Some traffic tickets have so far been issued in Monday morning’s crash during the morning rush on War Memorial Drive in Peoria Heights. Peoria Heights Police say the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with minor injuries after his car rolled into a used car lot.
Heavy rainfall bringing some flooding- Flood advisory issued for DeKalb and Lee counties in north-central Illinois- valid through 8:00 pm CDT
FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 450 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 DE KALB IL-LEE IL- 450 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, DE KALB AND LEE. * WHEN...UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. WATER OVER ROADWAYS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 449 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. UP TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS UP TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE OVER THE AREA AS ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORM DEVELOP OVER AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED HEAVY RAINFALL. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, GENOA, SHABBONA, CORTLAND, WATERMAN, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, KINGSTON, PAW PAW, LEE AND COMPTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS MINOR FLOODING ALONG WATERWAYS AND OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS IMMINENT OR MAY ALREADY BE OCCURRING. PERSONS IN THE ADVISORY AREA SHOULD USE CAUTION AND AVOID FLOOD WATERS.
One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District
According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
977wmoi.com
Golf Carts and Permitted Non-Highway Vehicles Hitting City of Monmouth Streets
Golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles are now legal on the streets within the City of Monmouth. Since the passing of the ordinance by the Monmouth City Council, residents are now able to have golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles inspected for a one-time $50 fee and then registered and given a sticker for $50 yearly. A number of roads in the city are not to be driven on, but can be crossed, says Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer:
Celebrate Fiesta Day with the 69th annual parade in Rock Falls and Sterling
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — An annual parade will be celebrating local Latin culture and heritage through the streets of Sterling and Rock Falls on Saturday, Sept.17. The 69th annual Fiesta Parade, organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee will kick off at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0