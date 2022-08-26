ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KPRC 2 Investigates: Airbnb adopts ‘anti-party’ technology

HOUSTON – With increasing pressure coming from local municipalities, including outright bans of short-term rental properties, Airbnb is motivated to find a solution to the problem of some of their rental houses being bad neighbors. “It was just nonstop parties. Every weekend there was a party. Fourth of July...
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
Be aware! Galveston Police Department warns residents about warrant scam

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department is warning the community to be aware of a fraudulent warrant for arrest scam that’s being reported from several area residents in the last few days. According to the reports, residents are receiving phone calls from individuals who identify themselves as...
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
