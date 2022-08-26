Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
City of Katy rescinds mandatory water restrictions for residents after increase rainfall, limited water use
KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has lifted its a mandatory water restriction for residents after an increase in rainfall over the past two weeks and limited use of water in the city. The city issued the water restriction on Aug. 5 after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought...
Click2Houston.com
Violence in Harris County: Mayor Turner, other local leaders speak about public safety at inaugural conference at NRG Center
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and other local leaders across Houston spoke at a Violence Prevention Conference hosted at NRG Center Tuesday, saying despite the high rate of crime, Houston is not the “murder capital” of the United States. The conference brought together professionals and practitioners from...
Click2Houston.com
Investigates: Emails show city council relations director, William Paul Thomas, had close communication with private businessman
HOUSTON – City of Houston leaders are calling for an outside investigation into the actions of a now former city director, William Paul Thomas, after KPRC 2 Investigates uncovered emails showing negotiations in favor of a private businessman. Thomas, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge tied to...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Airbnb adopts ‘anti-party’ technology
HOUSTON – With increasing pressure coming from local municipalities, including outright bans of short-term rental properties, Airbnb is motivated to find a solution to the problem of some of their rental houses being bad neighbors. “It was just nonstop parties. Every weekend there was a party. Fourth of July...
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
Click2Houston.com
Train blocking neighborhood’s only entrance and exit causes problems for residents near Conroe
Getting stuck behind a train can put a damper on your day, especially if you have somewhere to be. One community in the City of Oak Ridge only has two entry points, both facing railroad tracks. Residents say the trains always come at the most inconvenient times causing miles of...
Click2Houston.com
Hundreds of Harmony Public Schools teachers across Houston to receive up to an additional $22K in salary
HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 227 teachers in the Greater Houston area are recipients of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means these Harmony teachers will receive up to $22,000 in additional salary,...
Click2Houston.com
Student arrested after bringing gun to Humble ISD high school, district confirms
KINGWOOD, Texas – A student was taken into custody Tuesday after bringing a gun to Kingwood Park High School, according to the principal. The incident reportedly happened at the beginning of the school day, and the student was quickly apprehended after fleeing the campus. Wes Solomon, principal of Kingwood...
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Battleship Texas will depart historic San Jacinto site for repairs on Aug. 31, foundation says
There will be a free live stream available on the foundation's YouTube and Facebook page to watch the ship's route to its final destination.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect hops off bike, beats car with hammer before carjacking driver outside restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of a suspect seen carjacking a man outside a restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The carjacking was reported July 26 at 9:40 p.m. outside a restaurant, located in the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive. Police said the...
Click2Houston.com
‘Think of your loved one’: Headstones, company truck stolen from business in Fort Bend County, owner says
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A custom headstone business in Fort Bend County is asking for the public’s help after their company pickup and thousands of dollars worth of headstones were stolen Friday morning. “It’s very heartbreaking because the headstone is the last tangible item on earth that you can...
Click2Houston.com
Be aware! Galveston Police Department warns residents about warrant scam
GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department is warning the community to be aware of a fraudulent warrant for arrest scam that’s being reported from several area residents in the last few days. According to the reports, residents are receiving phone calls from individuals who identify themselves as...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
Click2Houston.com
Teenager shot at apartment complex in north Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen is in critical condition after deputies believe she was shot in the face at a north Harris County apartment complex. Deputies were called to the Nantucket Square II apartments on Place Rebecca Lane around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. “We get a call for gunshot...
Click2Houston.com
Man thankful to be alive after ambush shooting at rental property in SW Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON – A southwest Houston man is thankful to be alive after he was shot during an ambush-style attack at the rental property where he lives. Michael James, 62, told KPRC 2 that he was returning home from work when he was shot with a shotgun in the back.
Click2Houston.com
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
Click2Houston.com
Man, 73, pretending to be cop offers money to women at shelter, trying to lure them inside vehicle, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who was pretending to be a police officer is wanted after attempting to solicit women into his vehicle at a local women’s shelter, according to court documents. Robert Cleophus White, 73, has been charged with impersonating a public servant, docs show. The incident was...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about...
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
