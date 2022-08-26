Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Rising prices in Charlotte and nationwide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Edward Jones, inflation and higher costs are delaying and changing major life milestones for Charlotte residents. In fact, a new study by financial services firm Edward Jones found that, in the last year, half (50%) of Charlotte residents adjusted their timelines for purchasing or selling a home, getting married, starting a family, changing careers, pursuing secondary education or retiring. They’re also feeling the impact of higher costs, rising interest rates and housing costs.
'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
Charlotte plus size store slammed by fatphobic social media comments and phone calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte clothing store resurfaced on the Today Show on Sunday, Aug. 28. Juicy Body Goddess, a store for plus size women, is continuing to make strides. The store's owner has received nasty phone calls and comments on social media in response. If you take...
WCNC
Products for Entertaining
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Entertaining needs. There are variety of products that make entertaining easier and the time special and worthwhile.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
Fastest-selling new cars in Charlotte are quick to leave the lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, be prepared to burn rubber. , the microchip shortage continues to impact the auto industry, causing new car production to slow, and creating a dip in supply. Less supply means more competition for the vehicles that dealers are able to get on the lot.
A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
Charlotte Stories
One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
RELATED PEOPLE
wraltechwire.com
More layoffs hit North Carolina workers as Keter to lay off 68 workers in Gaston County
STANLEY – A manufacturer of outdoor and patio storage devices and furniture will lay off 68 workers at a Gaston County facility in Stanley, according to a required notice filed by the company. The director of human resources for Keter, US, Inc. wrote in the notice, which was obtained...
WBTV
"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
Popular Charlotte restaurant closing next week before relocating to Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Midnight Diner, the popular '50s-style diner in Charlotte's South End, will be closing next week ahead of its relocation to Uptown, the restaurant announced Monday. According to a post on Midnight Diner's Facebook page, the busy diner at the corner of South Tryon and East Carson...
wunc.org
Dangerous heat days will multiply over the next 30 years, report finds
As temperatures in Charlotte pushed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit again Monday, uptown's Roof Above's Day Services Center was a refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Fans and misting stations were on and the air-conditioned building was open to help people stay cool. Officials at Roof Above say it's like this on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events. The school district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect...
CMPD: 1 person dead, 1 injured after shooting in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man has died and another person is seriously injured after a reported shooting in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Medic responded to Rose Ridge Place, near Pressley Road, Tuesday around 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Paramedics pronounced one man dead...
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 485 are back open in south Charlotte after a deadly crash caused major delays and backups Tuesday morning. Medic was called to a crash on the inner loop of I-485 just past Exit 65 for South Boulevard and North Polk Street around 6 a.m. Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
WCNC
Understanding Medicaid
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Navigating health care coverage specifically Medicaid, can be challenging. And it's important to understand that there are options that can help. Joining us now to discuss and...
Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
CMPD: Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are investigating it as a homicide. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Sharon Road West, which is near the intersection with South Boulevard. Police responded to the...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1