More Minnesota families eligible for food assistance
More Minnesota families struggling with grocery bills will soon be able to get help buying healthy food through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. When the program’s gross income limit increases on Sept. 1, an additional 1,400 households may become eligible for SNAP or may continue receiving their existing SNAP assistance, even if their income goes up.
Tribal wild rice waters closed to Minnesota early teal hunting season
We at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service see human safety as paramount to our mission to conserve, protect and enhance wildlife for future generations. Please be advised that the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and White Earth Nation have closed reservation wild rice waters to waterfowl hunting for the state of Minnesota’s experimental early teal and early goose seasons due to the annual wild rice harvest that is happening across the same geography. Wild rice waters will be closed to waterfowl hunting through the end of September.
Minnesota Offers Suicide Prevention Training for Rural Faith Leaders
St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are teaming up to offer conferences on Suicide Prevention for Rural Faith Leaders in Bemidji on September 27, 2022 and in Mankato on September 29, 2022. Rural clergy and lay leaders of all faiths and...
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks comments on draft bat conservation plan for Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin
We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking public input on a draft plan to conserve imperiled bats on some forested lands in three Midwestern states. The Lakes States Draft Habitat Conservation Plan is part of applications by the natural resources departments of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin for three separate incidental take permits under the Endangered Species Act for forest management activities that may affect four bat species.
American Indian Movement Joins Long Walk to Pressure California Governor to Sign Agriculture Bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif.-The national and local chapters of the American Indian Movement (AIM) joined the United Farm Workers (UFW) on a 24-day "March for the Governor's Signature" to encourage California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which provides farmworkers more opportunities to vote in elections. The 335-mile march...
Walz-Flanagan Campaign Releases "Teacher" Ad
ST. PAUL, MN -- Today, the Walz-Flanagan campaign released “Teacher,” an ad featuring Apple Valley teacher Mary, who touts Governor Tim Walz’s record on education and contrasts it with Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s plan to cut funding for public schools. “Teacher” recognizes the challenges the...
The Minnesota Historical Society Repatriates Native American Digital Photographs and Documents to the Manda, Hidatsa, Arikara Nation
The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) is pleased to announce the digital repatriation of the Gilbert L. Wilson collections to the Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara Nation (MHA Nation). This joint endeavor returned digital copies of two collections containing more than 45 volumes of writings and illustrations, thousands of photographs, and other documents to the MHA Nation Interpretive Center.
Schultz Calls On Ellison To Denounce MPS Discriminatory Teacher Contract
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today Republican Minnesota Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz called on Attorney General Keith Ellison to denounce publicly Minneapolis Public Schools' new teacher contract that provides for racial discrimination in connection with layoff decisions. The contract, which is currently facing legal challenge, is supported by Education Minnesota, who has endorsed Ellison.
Color Of Change PAC Announced Key Endorsements in Minnesota Ahead of 2022 Elections
Through our commitment to elect progressive candidates who will support Black communities, Color Of Change PAC has endorsed three candidates across Minnesota, including Keith Ellison for Attorney General and Representative Ilhan Omar for re-election to CD-5 MINNESOTA — Color Of Change PAC, the political action committee of the nation’s largest...
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems - too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding...
Free haircuts, school supplies prepare Minnesota kids to return to class
Dalvin Jones brought his three kids, all eager students, to Conway Recreation Center in St. Paul on Tuesday to gear up for their return to class. They left carrying backpacks stuffed with notebooks, pencils, folders and other school supplies. "Anything they want to do with school, we're going to do...
Minnesota School Reading Scores Drop; Less than 50% proficient in maths, science
As reading proficiency rates continued to decline, less than half of Minnesota students who took the state standardized test were proficient in math and science in 2022, a trend that began after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said recent trends could be seen as “disappointing”,...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-August 29, 2022
CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports responding to various wildlife-related complaints this week. Time was also spent working ATV-complaint sites. Anglers and AIS enforcement were also worked. CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) spent time at Camp Ripley for the CO Academy. He worked on boat operations and reviewed Minnesota laws. He...
Back-to-school time is expensive - Minnesota parents offer tips for survival
The back-to-school marathon is in full sprint and testing parents' sanity. "I run around like a crazy lady," said Anissa Keyes, a Minneapolis business owner and mother of five. "It's all the logistics and all the adjustments from the summer schedule to the fall schedule. Where they are going to be after school and what buses and activities they have to balance. It's a lot."
