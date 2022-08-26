We at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service see human safety as paramount to our mission to conserve, protect and enhance wildlife for future generations. Please be advised that the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and White Earth Nation have closed reservation wild rice waters to waterfowl hunting for the state of Minnesota’s experimental early teal and early goose seasons due to the annual wild rice harvest that is happening across the same geography. Wild rice waters will be closed to waterfowl hunting through the end of September.

