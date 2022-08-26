Read full article on original website
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Win tickets to the Tampa Bay Auto Show
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE to win Two (2) admission tickets to the 2022 Tampa Bay Auto Show, September 9-11, 2022 at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St. Tampa, FL 33602. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize $24). About Us:. Great Day Live is...
Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk
TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection
LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
Looking for a forever friend? SPCA Tampa Bay to host Clear the Shelter event
LARGO, Fla. — For anyone searching for a furry friend to call their own — you're in luck!. SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event Saturday. All animals will be up for adoption for $8.27 which is marked down to match the date of the event.
Clearwater police rescue alligator found on side of the road
CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's just another day in Florida when an alligator is found in an unusual area. The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that they found and rescued a small alligator on the side of a road on U.S. 19 near State Road 950 on Monday morning.
City of St. Pete enters next phase of Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg has entered into the next phase of the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project, releasing the request for proposals. Developers can now make a bid on the 86-acre project. The city's 32-page RFP outlines the history of th site, the...
More than 300k gallons of wastewater spilled in Sarasota bayou
SARASOTA, Fla. — About 340,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled in the storm drainage system and a bayou in Sarasota at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the city of Sarasota said in a news release. Crews with the city's utility department responded to a report of a 16-inch diameter pressurized...
FDOT installing about 880 posts along Gandy Beach to help protect mangroves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You'll see some crews working along Gandy Beach for the next week as posts are installed to keep people from parking their cars in the mangroves amid environmental concerns. The bollards, or wooden posts, will prevent vehicles from further damaging mangroves and help lessen the...
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
Grieving family calling for safer bus stops in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County family is advocating for change after Ethan Weiser was killed walking to his bus stop. The 15-year-old high school sophomore was hit by a car in front of his younger sister and now Ethan's family is advocating for safer bus stops. Ethan's uncle,...
Gold star family receives home in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday. The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group. The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he...
Deputies: 2 people found dead in South Venice neighborhood
VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating the death of two people Friday night. According to deputies, two people were found dead in a neighborhood off of E. Seminole Drive in South Venice. "The incident is isolated in nature, we have all parties accounted...
Clearwater firefighters cut holes into roof to stop blaze
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters cut holes into the roof of a Clearwater home to stop a fire caused by a lightning strike, according to a news release. Fire crews were called to the area just after 3 p.m. near Palmetto Street and North Glenwood Avenue. "The fire was contained...
Video shows police officer wrangling 7-foot gator at local elementary school
BARTOW, Fla. — If you're going to come across an alligator, it only makes sense it would happen at Spessard Holland Elementary in Polk County — you know, the home of the gators!. Dr. Lacey Golden, the school's principal, was in for a surprise Tuesday morning when she...
Health alert connected to blue-green algae lifted for Hillsborough River
TAMPA, Fla. — A health alert issued for the Hillsborough River after harmful blue-green algal toxins were detected has now been lifted. Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County first announced the alert after finding the toxins north of Morris Bridge Road, west of Interstate 75.
USF study: Oyster reefs threatened by changes to Florida's climate
TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers with the University of South Florida say oyster reefs in Tampa Bay and along the Gulf Coast are facing a serious threat from changes to Florida's climate. Temperatures are increasing globally, and cold weather freezes and extremes in Florida are diminishing, which is a strong...
Strong winds from suspected microburst damage Ybor City buildings
TAMPA, Fla. — A sudden microburst from a strong thunderstorm is believed to be the culprit of some isolated damage Wednesday afternoon in Ybor City. Cleanup from the storm continued the following morning, with city crews seen in the area of North 22nd Street and East 10th Avenue helping move downed branches, toppled recycling bins and ripped-off roofing.
Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
911 call: Woman trapped indoors before Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man with gun
SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman on the line with a 911 dispatcher grew increasingly upset as 47-year-old Brian Underwood threatened to shoot her if she tried escaping, the recording revealed. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded Sunday morning to the home on Tarawa Drive would shoot and kill...
Bruno the dog rescued from Tampa apartment fire
TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa dog owner has their four-legged family member back after Bruno was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a report of an apartment unit on fire just after 10:30 a.m. on Terrace Club Lane, the agency said in a news release.
