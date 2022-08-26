ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Win tickets to the Tampa Bay Auto Show

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE to win Two (2) admission tickets to the 2022 Tampa Bay Auto Show, September 9-11, 2022 at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St. Tampa, FL 33602. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize $24). About Us:. Great Day Live is...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection

LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
LAKELAND, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Gold star family receives home in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday. The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group. The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Strong winds from suspected microburst damage Ybor City buildings

TAMPA, Fla. — A sudden microburst from a strong thunderstorm is believed to be the culprit of some isolated damage Wednesday afternoon in Ybor City. Cleanup from the storm continued the following morning, with city crews seen in the area of North 22nd Street and East 10th Avenue helping move downed branches, toppled recycling bins and ripped-off roofing.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bruno the dog rescued from Tampa apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa dog owner has their four-legged family member back after Bruno was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a report of an apartment unit on fire just after 10:30 a.m. on Terrace Club Lane, the agency said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
