ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Bixby, Owasso Open High School Football Season At TU Stadium

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiWkK_0hVsJRir00

TULSA, Okla. - The matchup between Bixby and Owasso opened the high school football season Thursday night.

Jonathan Huskey joined us live from TU's Chapman Stadium with more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bixby, OK
Education
Bixby, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bixby, OK
Football
Owasso, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Owasso, OK
Sports
City
Owasso, OK
City
Bixby, OK
Owasso, OK
Football
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins to Face Former Skipper on Friday

Bartlesville High will begin its football season this Friday night, as the Bruins will head to Claremore to face the Zebras to begin the year. This is the fifth straight season that Bartlesville has started with a week one matchup against Claremore. There will be a familiar name on the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Collision causes a trailer to burst into flames, creating a swell of black smoke in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] and Hazmat responded to a crash near 91st and Riverside in south Tulsa. A black pickup truck failed to yield and slammed into the back of another truck pulling a trailer that was transporting a few gas cans. The truck and trailer flipped over causing flames to erupt. Black smoke then billowed into the sky.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

918 Day less than a month away

TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
blackchronicle.com

Wanted Tulsa violent crime suspect may be in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tulsa police are searching for a violent crime suspect who may be in the Oklahoma City metro area. - Advertisement - Cody Snodgrass, 29, is wanted on a domestic violence and battery by strangulation charge. Snodgrass was last known to live in the area of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Man, woman ok after Keystone Lake plane crash, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the two people involved in the plane crash and say both are in stable condition. Bruce Forbes, 66, of Collinsville was piloting the plane when it crashed. He was admitted to the hospital in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy