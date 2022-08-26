Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Governor adopts TxDOT $2.1 billion plan for US69/96 corridor and other projects
BEAUMONT — The Governor has approved a Texas Department of Transportation $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan that allocates nearly $2.1 billion in projects for the Beaumont District with the bulk of the projects focusing on the US69 and US96 corridors. The projects will aid in freight movement as...
fox4beaumont.com
Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor
VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
fox4beaumont.com
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont looking to allocate more funds to street repairs in 2023
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is paving the way for hundreds of thousands of dollars in street repairs. It's part of the Capital Improvement Program. Council talked about the work during a workshop Tuesday afternoon. The City is proposing to spend $755,000 on repairs to streets and drainage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcyclist plunges off Highway 73 in Groves
GROVES — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 West near 39th Street in Groves. The motorcyclist flew off the motorcycle and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
fox4beaumont.com
Entergy Texas partners with The United Way for a day of caring
PORT ARTHUR — Many volunteers from Entergy work alongside United Way employees and volunteers for United Way Day of Caring Project. The United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County sites Entergy Texas as a community partner. Last week these individuals gathered to pack 200 bags of snacks, mask, and kind notes for home bound senior citizens.
fox4beaumont.com
Lead prosecutor in Jerrod Watkins case: "Everything came together"
ORANGE COUNTY — The lead prosecutor in the Jerrod Lee Watkins case tells KFDM/Fox 4 he received the maximum sentence under the law and they're are proud of the case they put together, along with police, investigators, experts and witnesses. Watkins pleaded guilty late Monday to three charges after...
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police investigating homicide
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers responded to a welfare check at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood, west of Fannett Road. First responders found the body of Kevin Womack, 47, of Beaumont.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
Searchers recover bodies of 3 drowning victims while searching for fourth in Sabine River
UPDATE - From the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office:. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identifies three of the victims located on the Sabine River. Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder have been found in the waters of the Sabine River.
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: Watkins pleads guilty in deaths of Robert Jackson, Jillian Blanchard
ORANGE COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned Jerrod Lee Watkins pleaded guilt to three charges late Monday afternoon after his trial had begun and a jury was selected in Orange County. He was on trial for the death of Robert Jackson but pleaded to all three charges stemming...
fox4beaumont.com
GoFundMe set up to help family of Jeremy Squiers following fatal motorcycle accident
GROVES — Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and other expenses for Jeremy Squiers, a beloved wrecker driver who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Groves. Squiers, 39, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m....
fox4beaumont.com
Nederland Police investigation underway over allegations of improper physical contact
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is investigating allegations that a man "improperly touched" a girl at his home. Police chief Gary Porter tells KFDM that the teenage girl spoke out about a man improperly touching her and making alcohol available to minors. She says it happened Saturday, August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur PD identifies suspect in shooting at Prince Hall Apartments; name not released
PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured. PAPD received a call at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting on W. 13th Street at Prince Hall Apartments. Paramedics transported one man to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital,...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur police investigating shooting on W. 13th
PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured. PAPD received a call at about 10:30 Saturday night reporting a shooting on West 13th Street at Prince Hall Apartments. One person was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at hospital after falling from Highway 73 and landing on street
GROVES — A motorcyclist has died at a hospital after falling off Highway 73 and landing on 39th Street. Jeremy Squiers, 39, from Groves, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
Comments / 0