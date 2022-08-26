ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor

VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
VIDOR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood

TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont looking to allocate more funds to street repairs in 2023

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is paving the way for hundreds of thousands of dollars in street repairs. It's part of the Capital Improvement Program. Council talked about the work during a workshop Tuesday afternoon. The City is proposing to spend $755,000 on repairs to streets and drainage...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Motorcyclist plunges off Highway 73 in Groves

GROVES — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 West near 39th Street in Groves. The motorcyclist flew off the motorcycle and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Entergy Texas partners with The United Way for a day of caring

PORT ARTHUR — Many volunteers from Entergy work alongside United Way employees and volunteers for United Way Day of Caring Project. The United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County sites Entergy Texas as a community partner. Last week these individuals gathered to pack 200 bags of snacks, mask, and kind notes for home bound senior citizens.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Lead prosecutor in Jerrod Watkins case: "Everything came together"

ORANGE COUNTY — The lead prosecutor in the Jerrod Lee Watkins case tells KFDM/Fox 4 he received the maximum sentence under the law and they're are proud of the case they put together, along with police, investigators, experts and witnesses. Watkins pleaded guilty late Monday to three charges after...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police investigating homicide

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers responded to a welfare check at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood, west of Fannett Road. First responders found the body of Kevin Womack, 47, of Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur police investigating shooting on W. 13th

PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured. PAPD received a call at about 10:30 Saturday night reporting a shooting on West 13th Street at Prince Hall Apartments. One person was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at hospital after falling from Highway 73 and landing on street

GROVES — A motorcyclist has died at a hospital after falling off Highway 73 and landing on 39th Street. Jeremy Squiers, 39, from Groves, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
GROVES, TX

