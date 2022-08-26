Read full article on original website
Illinois high school sports facing referee shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — High school football started this weekend across Illinois, but Illinois High School Association (IHSA) officials say some teams may have to wait to play. IHSA officials say that Illinois is in the midst of a referee shortage, and they may not have enough officials for...
Open house for Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, is conducting a Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study to address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead, and the public is invited to an open-house style public meeting to learn more about the project.
Quincy FFA Toy Show, Barnyard 5k Fun Run
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It's a toy show for the young and young at heart who are fans of farming. The Quincy Senior High School’s Future Farmers of America, FFA, is hosting a toy show featuring farm toys. The event will be held in the Quincy High School...
Illinois offers second rebate on electric vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) on Monday announced the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will be open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The program offers a $4,000 rebate for purchase of an all-electric...
Viewers' storm video and pictures
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA viewers have been sending in photos and videos of Monday night's storm that rumbled into the Tri-States early in the evening. SUBMIT your storm pics and video here.
Illinois works to increase gas supply after oil refinery fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is taking steps to increase the gas supply in Illinois after a fire at a Midwest refinery. A BP gas facility in Whiting, Indiana, shut down over the weekend due to an electrical fire. Afterward, the United States Environmental Protection Agency...
4 injured in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Marion County, Missouri. It happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 6, one mile west of Taylor. Three of the vehicles were stopped in a construction zone when a fourth vehicle crashed into one...
Illinois sees first human death from West Nile Virus this year
CHICAGO (WICS) — The first human in Illinois this year to contract West Nile Virus is also the state's first death from the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Tuesday the individual was in their late 70s and a Cook County resident. They became ill...
Register now for Moonlight Ride for Hunger
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Gather your friends and family for a moonlight ride while helping your neighbors in need at the same time. The 2022 Moonlight Ride for Hunger is scheduled for September 10. All proceeds from the event benefit Horizons Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry. Participants get to...
What legalizing recreational marijuana could mean for Missouri's economy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — We are just 71 days away from the Missouri general election. This year, the ballot will have an important amendment that Missourians will get to vote on: legalizing recreational marijuana. Missouri could become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Culver-Stockton political science professor Chad...
Gas prices down slightly in Iowa, up slightly in Missouri
Iowa-Missouri — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week. The average price for a gallon on Monday was $3.52, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 37.4 cents a gallon lower than a month ago...
Town hall over prison conditions in Missouri
Several groups are coming together to host a town hall to address the health and safety of incarcerated Missourians. The town hall will be on Zoom on Monday, August 29 at 7 pm. The MacArthur Justice Center, Liberation Literature, Missouri Justice Coalition, Missouri Prison Reform, Missouri State Conference of the...
Walk-through heart, brain featured at local Health Fair
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The curious at heart will have a hands-on, or walk-through, way to learn more about the human heart and brain. People can take a walk through a mega inflatable heart and brain and learn how they work at the Family Fun Day and Health Fair.
QMG holds 2nd "Man Up" men's health event
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Medical Group hosted it's 2nd annual "Man Up" event this time at South Park in Quincy. The free event is to help promote better mental and physical health in men of all ages. Health checks like sleep apnea, BMI and EKG's were available as...
Gov. Pritzker rallies supporters in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton visited Macomb this afternoon. Both Pritzker and Stratton spoke in front of supporters and rallied them ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections. Pritzker discussed the states budget, infrastructure projects, primary and higher education and his goal of hoping to...
Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau receives $200,000 in grants
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau has received four grants totaling over $200,000. The money will go towards updates of Hannibal's tourism website, videos and photos for advertising, and also a visitor profile study. Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Megan Rapp said the visitor...
Illinois man gets 55 years for killing deputy US marshal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Illinois man to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal serving an arrest warrant for a series of downstate burglaries. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly imposed the sentence on Monday on Floyd Brown,...
Empty Quincy home damaged by 2-alarm fire
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA, WTAD) — A fire in Quincy's District on Monday lit up the night sky and caused extensive damage to an empty home. Quincy firefighters say the fire started around 8 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of North 8th Street, just south of Broadway. The upper floor of the two-story building was on fire when crews arrived, with flames and smoke visible for blocks.
Clark County, Mo., man avoids attempted murder charge; found guilty of domestic assault
MEMPHIS, Mo. — UPDATE:. A Clark County, Missouri man who police say repeatedly beat a woman and attempted to choke her with a piece of wire has avoided an attempted murder charge. Kenneth Leo Spring, of Luray, Missouri, faced a second-degree attempted murder charge and two counts of first-degree...
Residents speak out against proposed recycling changes
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA, WTAD) — The Quincy City Council on Monday night heard opposition to a proposed change in how the city handles recycled materials. Six speakers told the council their concerns about ending the current programs. Under the proposed ordinance, the city would not offer curb-side pick-up, which...
