ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Why some people are using salt therapy to help with respiratory issues

OMAHA, Neb. — For people dealing with long COVID-19 or other respiratory problems, finding something to help them breathe better can be a challenge. That's why some are looking for holistic ways to improve their breathing. One of those methods is salt therapy. Nestled in some of the walls...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
City
Omaha, NE
etxview.com

'A little bit of a blur' — Year after rash of deadly overdoses, Lincoln officials reflect on progress

A year ago, after 50 Lincoln residents suffered drug overdoses in a 30-day span that saw four people and an unborn child die, local officials knew they needed to intervene. After 133 residents overdosed in 2020 — itself a 76% increase over the five-year average leading up to the pandemic year — 141 victims suffered from drug overdoses in the city in the first 233 days of 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Omaha

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County wants new mental health facility

An Omaha senior citizen facing bankruptcy spotted an advertisement for legal advice. Bennington Public Schools approves site purchase, bond vote. One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. Nebraska teen appears in court in abortion case. Updated: 16 hours ago. A teen...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Teitelbaum
WOWT

3 of 12 rail unions announce tentative deal with 24% raises

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Three of the 12 unions negotiating with the nation’s biggest freight railroads have reached a tentative deal providing 24% pay raises. That’s in line with what a special presidential panel of arbitrators recommended earlier this month to resolve the stalemate before a strike could happen.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nutrition#Nebraska Medicine#Linus Covid#General Health#The Great Resignation#Wowt#Americans#Nebraska Medical Center
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak

For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GLENWOOD, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. An Omaha senior citizen facing bankruptcy spotted an advertisement for legal advice. Douglas County wants new mental health facility. Updated: 18 hours ago. County commissioners...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Authorities investigate bomb threat at Plattsmouth High School

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were called to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday morning after a group of students alerted school officials to a potential bomb threat. The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad assisted Plattsmouth Police, and K-9 officers were called in. Offutt Air Force Base security also assisted at the scene.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Crews rescued dog in Omaha apartment fire, estimated loss of $20K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. The cause is considered an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release. Crews went to an apartment near Wycliffe Dr. in response to a fire alarm....
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy