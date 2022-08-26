Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
News anchor found dead aged 27 just six weeks before her wedding
An American news anchor has tragically been found dead just weeks before she was due to get married. Neena Pacholke, 27, died on Saturday (27 August) from an apparent suicide in Wisconsin six weeks before she was due to walk down the aisle. She was a morning anchor for WAOW...
Greg Abbott Addresses Claims He Left a Waitress in Tears for Refusing a Tip
A woman claimed in a viral Reddit post that Abbott and a party of 20 had stiffed two servers at a Rainforest Cafe in Texas of tips.
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Arrested After Climbing Times Building, Holding Knife to Throat
A man has been arrested after climbing The New York Times building and holding a knife to his throat. Police confirmed to the New York Post that 31-year-old Darrow Erikksan began his climb at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and scaled at least 50 feet of the building at West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. He then held a small knife to his throat and threatened to hurt himself. Responding officers from the Port Authority, along with firefighters, eventually managed to bring Erikksan down unhurt, where he was subsequently arrested and hospitalized. Sources described Erikksan to the Post as “emotionally disturbed.” He has been charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and trespassing.Read it at New York Post
Driver reportedly had ‘lapse of consciousness’ before fatal crash
The driver accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection may have experienced an “apparent lapse of consciousness” during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to a fiery chain-reaction fatal crash that killed six people, according to a report published Tuesday.
Comments / 0