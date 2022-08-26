ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman

The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
Man Arrested After Climbing Times Building, Holding Knife to Throat

A man has been arrested after climbing The New York Times building and holding a knife to his throat. Police confirmed to the New York Post that 31-year-old Darrow Erikksan began his climb at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and scaled at least 50 feet of the building at West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. He then held a small knife to his throat and threatened to hurt himself. Responding officers from the Port Authority, along with firefighters, eventually managed to bring Erikksan down unhurt, where he was subsequently arrested and hospitalized. Sources described Erikksan to the Post as “emotionally disturbed.” He has been charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and trespassing.Read it at New York Post
