Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Same-day arrest made in stabbing that killed 16-year-old in San Jose, police say
San Jose police officers have made an arrest in Saturday morning's early double stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy.
San Jose stolen vehicle suspect strips off clothing during Pacifica police standoff
PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica arrested a San Jose man driving a stolen vehicle after a standoff with officers that included the man taking off all his clothes during the standoff.The incident happened Sunday evening at around 9:50 p.m. In a press statement, Pacifica police said San Jose police contacted their department about a stolen vehicle they were tracking from San Jose into Pacifica. Officers found the vehicle with two occupants in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1.Officers conducted a high-risk contact with the people inside the stolen...
Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested
(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister- Gilroy CHP said that they responded to northbound Highway 101 and northbound Highway 85 for reports of shots fired. KTVU said the personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, forcing the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The post Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101 appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
An off-duty San Jose police officer's vehicle was struck by gunfire on northbound Highway 101 Tuesday afternoon. The officer whose vehicle was struck was not injured.
Caught on camera: Thieves make off with $20K in items from family business in SF
A family-owned business in San Francisco was burglarized on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police Department.
Man arrested in connection with attack on Union City homeless camp
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Union City police have caught up with a suspect wanted in connection with an assault at a homeless camp five months ago, police said. Nicholas Harville, 29, was arrested Saturday in Fremont on an outstanding warrant for his arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to a police announcement Monday. […]
Salinas Police looking for Chinatown armed robbery suspects
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they responded to a call Monday morning of a robbery at the intersection of Market Way at Sherwood Drive. The 42-year-old male victim was driving southbound on Sherwood Drive at three in the morning and stopped at the intersection of Market Way. He was approached by a man and The post Salinas Police looking for Chinatown armed robbery suspects appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-duty officer’s vehicle struck by gunfire on Northbound 101
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the agency the officer worked for. (Aug. 30, 2022) (KRON) — An off duty San Jose PD officer’s personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on the Northbound 101 near the 85 exchange, according to tweets from the San Jose Police Department. The officer’s vehicle […]
KTVU FOX 2
93-year-old woman dies after served dishing washing liquid at San Mateo senior home
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 93-year-old woman died, and two other seniors are in the hospital after a tragic mistake at a San Mateo senior living facility. Atria Park Senior Living Facility admits that its staff members mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice. San Mateo police said they are...
crimevoice.com
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
Photos: (Cover) Scene of Arrest / (In Story) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in Cupertino and it immediately fled from deputies. After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspects vehicle overheated (lucky for us), and two suspects were later apprehended.
Alleged cold-case killer of Palo Alto teen being held without bail
Investigators looking into tips about other unsolved cases for possible link to Gary Gene Ramirez. Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Gary Gene Ramirez, the Hawaii resident charged with murdering, raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old Palo Alto High School teenager 40 years...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot Monday Outside Hudson Court Apartments in Antioch
At 6:36 pm Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Hudson Ct and Fairview Drive on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. According to Antioch Police, callers reported hearing gunshots followed by screaming in the open space behind the Hudson Townhouse Manor apartments. Upon...
KTVU FOX 2
13-year-old shot at Oakland's Madison Park Academy; suspect in custody
A 13-year-old boy was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday and the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened on Tuesday at Madison Park Academy, which is located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain View cop shot in line of duty ready to get back to work
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A Mountain View police officer who was shot last month during a traffic stop is on the road to recovery and eager to get back to work. The Mountain View Police Department released a statement from Officer Raymond Clutter that said in part, "I am incredibly grateful that I was able to go home safely to my family that night."
Police seek help in finding man missing for six months
(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies. Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Juvenile stabbed to death in San Jose
San Jose police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a juvenile. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday down the road from Eastridge Mall, in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way.
Oakland police looking for missing teen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
Homeless woman in Mountain View who attacked teen in hijab charged with hate crime
MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – A 43-year-old woman is being charged with attacking a teenager wearing a hijab “in broad daylight in the Mountain View downtown area,” according to a press release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. According to the DA’s office, police were dispatched to Castro and Mercy streets after 3 p.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose near Eastridge Mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 16-year-old was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in San Jose near the Eastridge Mall and a man he was with was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to live, police said. Officers were called out just after 1:30 a.m. to Quimby Road...
Comments / 1