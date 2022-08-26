ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

San Jose stolen vehicle suspect strips off clothing during Pacifica police standoff

PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica arrested a San Jose man driving a stolen vehicle after a standoff with officers that included the man taking off all his clothes during the standoff.The incident happened Sunday evening at around 9:50 p.m. In a press statement, Pacifica police said San Jose police contacted their department about a stolen vehicle they were tracking from San Jose into Pacifica. Officers found the vehicle with two occupants in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1.Officers conducted a high-risk contact with the people inside the stolen...
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested

(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister- Gilroy CHP said that they responded to northbound Highway 101 and northbound Highway 85 for reports of shots fired. KTVU said the personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, forcing the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The post Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101 appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with attack on Union City homeless camp

UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Union City police have caught up with a suspect wanted in connection with an assault at a homeless camp five months ago, police said. Nicholas Harville, 29, was arrested Saturday in Fremont on an outstanding warrant for his arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to a police announcement Monday. […]
UNION CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for Chinatown armed robbery suspects

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they responded to a call Monday morning of a robbery at the intersection of Market Way at Sherwood Drive. The 42-year-old male victim was driving southbound on Sherwood Drive at three in the morning and stopped at the intersection of Market Way. He was approached by a man and The post Salinas Police looking for Chinatown armed robbery suspects appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Off-duty officer’s vehicle struck by gunfire on Northbound 101

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the agency the officer worked for. (Aug. 30, 2022) (KRON) — An off duty San Jose PD officer’s personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on the Northbound 101 near the 85 exchange, according to tweets from the San Jose Police Department. The officer’s vehicle […]
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested

Photos: (Cover) Scene of Arrest / (In Story) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in Cupertino and it immediately fled from deputies. After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspects vehicle overheated (lucky for us), and two suspects were later apprehended.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot Monday Outside Hudson Court Apartments in Antioch

At 6:36 pm Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Hudson Ct and Fairview Drive on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. According to Antioch Police, callers reported hearing gunshots followed by screaming in the open space behind the Hudson Townhouse Manor apartments. Upon...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mountain View cop shot in line of duty ready to get back to work

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A Mountain View police officer who was shot last month during a traffic stop is on the road to recovery and eager to get back to work. The Mountain View Police Department released a statement from Officer Raymond Clutter that said in part, "I am incredibly grateful that I was able to go home safely to my family that night."
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Police seek help in finding man missing for six months

(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies. Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, […]
PINOLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Juvenile stabbed to death in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a juvenile. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday down the road from Eastridge Mall, in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police looking for missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose near Eastridge Mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 16-year-old was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in San Jose near the Eastridge Mall and a man he was with was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to live, police said. Officers were called out just after 1:30 a.m. to Quimby Road...
SAN JOSE, CA

