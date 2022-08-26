Countdown to Kickoff: Friday Night Football 2022 Week 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 high school football season is less than 24 hours away in the Midstate.

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 1 of the season, who the teams to watch will be and meet some of the new faces on Friday Night Football. Plus get your kickoff forecast with Meteorologist Dan Tomaso to help plan your Friday evening.

Games to watch

Manheim Township (6-4) @ Cumberland Valley (5-5)

Coming off a first round playoff exit at the hands of Central York, Manheim Township visits Cumberland Valley for a non-conference matchup between 6A powers.

Williams Valley (9-3) @ Upper Dauphin (9-2)

The Trojans welcome in AA power Williams Valley after last year’s loss to York Catholic in the second round of the district playoffs.

Trinity (3-6) @ Delone Catholic (6-5)

The Shamrocks head into 2022 with talent and swagger looking for something to prove, and they aren’t giving themselves any freebies to start the year with Delone Catholic, who lost in the 1A district title game to Steel High.

East Pennsboro (5-5) @ York Suburban (3-6) – Saturday at 7pm

Both the Panthers and the Trojans missed out on the 4A playoffs last year so both return in 2022 with a fire lit beneath them.

Central Dauphin (5-3) @ Central York (11-1) – Saturday at 1pm

The Rams visit the Panthers in one of the most highly anticipated 6A matchups of the week. It’s a rematch of the 2020 district playoffs when Central York handled Central Dauphin 42-15.

Also in the show

Allie Berube and Jared Phillips talk about the season opening headlines, abc27 Football Media Day, the Berks County merger with Lancaster Lebanon League and Middletown Football cancelling their season due to widespread hazing.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on Friday, August 26 at 11:15 p.m. on abc27.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.