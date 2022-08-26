Read full article on original website
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
Opportunities and challenges in studying the extracellular vesicle corona
The extracellular vesicle (EV) surface corona is emerging as a crucial mediator of EV functions. This Comment discusses the roles and biogenesis of the EV corona, as well as the importance of controls to determine whether a biological effect is attributable to the internal EV cargo or to the corona associated with the EV exofacial surface.
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
Olfactory coding in mosquitoes
Female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have a preference for biting humans and can transmit dengue and yellow fever viruses via blood meals. Body odour and carbon dioxide attract mosquitoes to humans, and it has been thought that the mosquito olfactory sensory neurons (OSNs) that detect such cues each express one type of chemosensory receptor. However, a new paper by Herre, Goldman et al. shows that many OSNs in Ae. aegypti mosquitoes express more than one type of chemosensory receptor, enabling some of these neurons to respond to multiple olfactory cues.
Effect of oral zinc regimens on human hepatic copper content: a randomized intervention study
Zinc inhibits intestinal copper uptake, an effect utilized for treating Wilson's disease (WD). We used copper-64 (64Cu) PET/CT to examine how much four weeks of treatment with different zinc regimens reduced the hepatic 64Cu content after oral 64Cu administration and test if alternative regimens were noninferior to the standard regimen of zinc acetate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 daily. Forty healthy persons were randomized to four different zinc protocols. The WD standard treatment zinc acetate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 reduced the hepatic 64Cu content from 26.9"‰Â±"‰7.5% to 13.3"‰Â±"‰5.6% of the administered 64Cu. Zinc gluconate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 was noninferior (P"‰="‰0.02) (35.8"‰Â±"‰9.0% to 17.4"‰Â±"‰7.5%). Zinc acetate 150Â mg"‰Ã—"‰1 (33.1"‰Â±"‰9.9% to 17.4"‰Â±"‰7.5%) and zinc gluconate 150Â mg"‰Ã—"‰1 (28.1"‰Â±"‰6.7% to 22.0"‰Â±"‰6.7%) were less effective. These effects were intra- and inter-individually highly variable, and 14% had no effect of any zinc regimen, which may explain disparities in zinc treatment efficacy in WD patients.
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
Using metabolic imaging to investigate neuromodulatory mechanisms of rTMS
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) induces varieties of behavioral effects ranging from cognitive domains to FDA-approved treatments for migraine and depression. Despite these exciting applications, open questions remain about rTMS mechanisms. Through studies that combine TMS with other measures (neuroimaging, electroencephalogram, etc.), we have gained a better understanding of how rTMS influences brain activity; however, these findings leave gaps in our knowledge of the neurochemical underpinnings of how rTMS affects behavior. Neurochemical and related metabolic fluctuations covary with cognitive and disease states and may inform variations in treatment outcome. Investigating the influence of rTMS on metabolism provides the potential to use metabolite concentrations as predictors of TMS response given that rTMS is designed to change behavior via neural effects.
US-align: universal structure alignments of proteins, nucleic acids, and macromolecular complexes
Structure comparison and alignment are of fundamental importance in structural biology studies. We developed the first universal platform, US-align, to uniformly align monomer and complex structures of different macromolecules-proteins, RNAs and DNAs. The pipeline is built on a uniform TM-score objective function coupled with a heuristic alignment searching algorithm. Large-scale benchmarks demonstrated consistent advantages of US-align over state-of-the-art methods in pairwise and multiple structure alignments of different molecules. Detailed analyses showed that the main advantage of US-align lies in the extensive optimization of the unified objective function powered by efficient heuristic search iterations, which substantially improve the accuracy and speed of the structural alignment process. Meanwhile, the universal protocol fusing different molecular and structural types helps facilitate the heterogeneous oligomer structure comparison and template-based protein"“protein and protein"“RNA/DNA docking.
Clinical factors affecting depression in patients with painful temporomandibular disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic
Temporomandibular disorders (TMD) are a multifactorial condition associated with both physical and psychological factors. Stress has been known to trigger or worsens TMD. We aimed to investigate whether the novel coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic aggravates depression in patients with painful TMD, and the factors that affect their level of depression. We included 112 patients with painful TMD (74 females, 38 males; mean age: 35.90"‰Â±"‰17.60Â years; myalgia [n"‰="‰38], arthralgia [n"‰="‰43], mixed joint"“muscle TMD pain [n"‰="‰31]). TMD was diagnosed based on the Diagnostic Criteria for TMD Axis I. Physical pain intensity was recorded using the visual analog scale (VAS); psycho-emotional status (depression: Beck Depression Inventory [BDI], anxiety: Beck Anxiety Inventory [BAI], and generalized stress related to COVID19: Global Assessment of Recent Stress [GARS]) was investigated twice (before [BC] and after COVID-19 [AC]). Additionally, factors affecting BDI-AC were investigated. BDI (p"‰<"‰0.001), BAI (p"‰<"‰0.001), GARS (p"‰<"‰0.001), and VAS (p"‰<"‰0.01) scores were significantly increased at AC than BC. The depression, anxiety, and stress levels were significantly positively correlated, and the AC and BC values of each factor showed a high correlation. In the mixed TMD group, BDI-AC was positively correlated with VAS-AC (p"‰<"‰0.001). In the multiple regression analysis, clenching habit was the strongest predictor of an increase in the BDI scores from moderate to severe, followed by psychological distress, muscle stiffness, female sex, BAI-AC, and TMJ sounds. COVID-19 has negatively affected the psycho-emotional state of patients with painful TMD, and several clinical factors, including female sex and clenching habits, have influenced depression.
Author Correction: Post-foraging in-colony behaviour of a central-place foraging seabird
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17307-8, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tessa Fujisaki which was incorrectly given as Tessa Fuijisaki. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations.
TTYH family members form tetrameric complexes at the cell membrane
The conserved Tweety homolog (TTYH) family consists of three paralogs in vertebrates, displaying a ubiquitous expression pattern. Although considered as ion channels for almost two decades, recent structural and functional analyses refuted this role. Intriguingly, while all paralogs shared a dimeric stoichiometry following detergent solubilization, their structures revealed divergence in their relative subunit orientation. Here, we determined the stoichiometry of intact mouse TTYH (mTTYH) complexes in cells. Using cross-linking and single-molecule fluorescence microscopy, we demonstrate that mTTYH1 and mTTYH3 form tetramers at the plasma membrane, stabilized by interactions between their extracellular domains. Using blue-native PAGE, fluorescence-detection size-exclusion chromatography, and hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS), we reveal that detergent solubilization results in tetramers destabilization, leading to their dissolution into dimers. Moreover, HDX-MS demonstrates that the extracellular domains are stabilized in the context of the tetrameric mTTYH complex. Together, our results expose the innate tetrameric organization of TTYH complexes at the cell membrane. Future structural analyses of these assemblies in native membranes are required to illuminate their long-sought cellular function.
Correction to: Hyperglycemia promotes myocardial dysfunction via the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in db/db mice
These authors contributed equally: Ya-Wen Deng, Fei Liu. Department of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, No.193, Lianhe Road, Xigang District, 116011, Dalian, China. Ya-Wen Deng,Â Fei Liu,Â Zhi-Tong Li,Â Jing-Han Gao,Â Yong Zhao,Â Xiao-Lei YangÂ &Â Yun-Long Xia...
Intensity instability and correlation in amplified multimode wave mixing
The dynamics of optical nonlinearity in the presence of gain and feedback can be complex leading to chaos in certain regimes. Temporal, spectral, spatial, or polarization instability of optical fields can emerge from chaotic response of an optical \(\chi ^{(2)}\) or \(\chi ^{(3)}\) nonlinear medium placed between two cavity mirrors or before a single feedback mirror. The complex mode dynamics, high-order correlations, and transition to instability in these systems are not well known. We consider a \(\chi ^{(3)}\) medium with amplified four-wave mixing process and study noise and correlation between multiple optical modes. Although individual modes show intensity instability, we observe relative intensity noise reduction close to the standard quantum noise, limited by the camera speed. We observe a relative noise reduction of more than 20 dB and fourth-order intensity correlation between four spatial modes. More than 100 distinct correlated quadruple modes can be generated using this process.
In CAR T cell-treated lymphomas, the T cell rich get richer
In patients with large B cell lymphomas, immune features of the tumor microenviroment predict clinical outcomes after CAR T cell therapy; as the number of patients treated with CAR T cells is set to increase, refinement of these and other biomarkers will be crucial. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells...
Imaging CuO nanocube hollowing in solution by quantitative in situ X-ray ptychography
Understanding morphological changes of nanoparticles in solution is essential to tailor the functionality of devices used in energy generation and storage. However, we lack experimental methods that can visualize these processes in solution, or in electrolyte, and provide three-dimensional information. Here, we show how X-ray ptychography enables in situ nano-imaging of the formation and hollowing of nanoparticles in solution at 155"‰Â°C. We simultaneously image the growth of about 100 nanocubes with a spatial resolution of 66"‰nm. The quantitative phase images give access to the third dimension, allowing to additionally study particle thickness. We reveal that the substrate hinders their out-of-plane growth, thus the nanocubes are in fact nanocuboids. Moreover, we observe that the reduction of Cu2O to Cu triggers the hollowing of the nanocuboids. We critically assess the interaction of X-rays with the liquid sample. Our method enables detailed in-solution imaging for a wide range of reaction conditions.
