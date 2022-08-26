Read full article on original website
Vote for Saginaw-area football Player of the Week for Week 1
Freeland High School hosts Clare in opening week of season — Saginaw-area’s top football athletes got the 2022 season off to a good start, leading their teams. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Freeland’s ‘Powderpuff’ kicker continues family football legacy
FREELAND, MI – When Brooke Riffel was 12 years old, her dad took her out to the practice field to kick field goals. “Guys were practicing around us … I was really nervous and thought this is really silly,” Riffel said. “But my dad (John Riffel) was a kicker at (Saginaw) MacArthur, so he wanted to show me how to kick. It was silly, but it was fun.”
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Class of 2022-23 is in session for Saginaw High School students
SAGINAW, MI-- August 29, 2022 marked the beginning of the second-to-last year for students at Saginaw High School as “Saginaw High School” students. Kicking the year off, the school has adopted a new bell schedule to match that of Arthur Hill High to help better align the two before their 2024 merger.
Hoping for ‘normal year,’ Arthur Hill High School students return to class
SAGINAW, MI — Not long after the morning doves start singing, Kasydra Goode-Tibbs begins taking command of the hallways on the first day of classes at Arthur Hill High School. She is the principal, after all, and her students seem to respond to that authority, even if some of...
Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing
SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
GoFundMe started for Saginaw teen girl seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a Saginaw teen who remains hospitalized weeks after she was the victim of a hit-and-run while having an evening with her mother. The fundraiser for 16-year-old Avery M. Smith’s medical bills was started Monday, Aug. 29, by her mother,...
See photos that celebrate Flint’s 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, MI — Step by step, runners and walkers trekked across Flint in epic fashion on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Whether it was a five-mile jaunt, the Teddy Bear Trot, Lois Craig Invitational or the classic 10-mile road race, each made strides accomplishing the annual feat while crossing the finish line on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races.
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Saginaw splash pad set to close for 2022 on Labor Day
SAGINAW, MI — City officials here said the splash park at Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park will close for this summer season after one last session Monday, Sept. 5. Until then, attendees can visit the splash park daily, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saginaw opened the splash pad...
Police release additional details of Bay County homicide, killing of suspect
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released extra details on the recent killing of two people inside a Bangor Township apartment complex, one of whom was killed by police gunfire. However, the decedents’ names have not yet been disclosed. The Michigan State Police confirmed a 27-year-old woman was...
Saginaw man arrested after crashing into moving train while allegedly fleeing police
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is in jail after allegedly crashing into a train while fleeing police. Around 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Michigan State Police troopers in the area of South 12th and Annesley streets attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
Saginaw leaders eye next step for stimulus spending as critics weigh in
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Council members preached patience as they pore over hundreds of proposals for spending $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money. At the group’s Monday, Aug. 29 meeting, council members said they plan to schedule a special meeting to begin “creating a consensus” about how to spend the federal dollars. While they did not set the special meeting date, members indicated they likely would settle on the schedule at the next regular council meeting in two weeks.
Literary scholar with Michigan ties chosen for Roethke Poetry Award
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A literary scholar and professor with ties to Michigan has been selected as the winner of the 2023 Theodore Roethke Memorial Poetry Prize from Saginaw Valley State University. A trio of judges selected Patricia Jabbeh Wesley, a professor of English, creative writing and African literature at Penn...
Liberty Bridge partial reopening date changing due to supply chain issues, unforeseen delays
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City Bridge Partners is hosting another Coffee with the Crew event on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 9 - 9:30 a.m. at the Doubletree Riverfront Hotel Grille Lounge. Attendees will get to learn more about when they can expect lanes to reopen on the Liberty Bridge and how the project is going.
See floorplan, renderings of proposed Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center
BAY CITY, MI — Earlier this year, a Kanas-based architectural firm conducted a study on how Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center could benefit from a new building. Now, those floorplans and renderings are ready for the public to view ahead of a proposed millage increase on the fall ballot.
Suspect in Isabella County fatal hit-and-run released pending further investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Isabella County has been released from jail as investigators continue their probe into the matter. The morning of Aug. 25, the body of an elderly woman was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, having apparently been there for several hours. She had apparently been struck by a vehicle and fatally injured.
