FREELAND, MI – When Brooke Riffel was 12 years old, her dad took her out to the practice field to kick field goals. “Guys were practicing around us … I was really nervous and thought this is really silly,” Riffel said. “But my dad (John Riffel) was a kicker at (Saginaw) MacArthur, so he wanted to show me how to kick. It was silly, but it was fun.”

FREELAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO