Bay City, MI

Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing

SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
See photos that celebrate Flint’s 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, MI — Step by step, runners and walkers trekked across Flint in epic fashion on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Whether it was a five-mile jaunt, the Teddy Bear Trot, Lois Craig Invitational or the classic 10-mile road race, each made strides accomplishing the annual feat while crossing the finish line on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 45th HAP Crim Festival of Races.
Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
Saginaw leaders eye next step for stimulus spending as critics weigh in

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Council members preached patience as they pore over hundreds of proposals for spending $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money. At the group’s Monday, Aug. 29 meeting, council members said they plan to schedule a special meeting to begin “creating a consensus” about how to spend the federal dollars. While they did not set the special meeting date, members indicated they likely would settle on the schedule at the next regular council meeting in two weeks.
Literary scholar with Michigan ties chosen for Roethke Poetry Award

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A literary scholar and professor with ties to Michigan has been selected as the winner of the 2023 Theodore Roethke Memorial Poetry Prize from Saginaw Valley State University. A trio of judges selected Patricia Jabbeh Wesley, a professor of English, creative writing and African literature at Penn...
Suspect in Isabella County fatal hit-and-run released pending further investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Isabella County has been released from jail as investigators continue their probe into the matter. The morning of Aug. 25, the body of an elderly woman was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, having apparently been there for several hours. She had apparently been struck by a vehicle and fatally injured.
