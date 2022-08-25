Now that preseason is over, the NFL’s gambling season is gearing up for the first week of games after this weekend’s unofficial bye. As far as Super Bowl contenders go, there are three strong ones in the NFC, but the AFC is expected to be the tougher conference this season with a number of teams holding championship aspirations. The Buffalo Bills (+600 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000 to win Super Bowl) are the cream of the crop, but teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers (+1400), Baltimore Ravens (+1800) and Denver Broncos (+1900) all figure to be in the mix as well.

