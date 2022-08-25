Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Sony Michel among notable players released in initial roster cuts
The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
FOX Sports
Tom Brady crowned No. 1 in NFL Top 100, topping Donald, Rodgers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was crowned the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 – again. It's the fourth time since 2011 that Brady, who just made his 2022 preseason debut Saturday following a recent 11-day absence from training camp, has received the honor from his peers.
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction. Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended...
FOX Sports
Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. in stable condition after shooting
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery, the team said Sunday night. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement that staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.
FOX Sports
NFL cutdown tracker: Josh Gordon among notable players released
FOX Sports
Jaguars trade WR Shenault to Panthers for 2023 draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Shenault to the Panthers on Monday for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023. It's the second trade in a year between the teams involving early...
FOX Sports
Michel, Sanu highlight wave of Dolphins roster cuts
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday. Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players. Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent...
FOX Sports
Which sophomore QB is primed for biggest leap this season?
Sophomore seasons can often make or break NFL quarterbacks. Signal-callers like Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow wowed in their second years as pros, while other QBs like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold cemented their status as shaky starters in Year 2. For the group of first-round quarterbacks taken in last...
FOX Sports
Eagles acquire CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia will send a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and the lower of its two 2024 sixth-round picks to New Orleans for Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. A trade reportedly materialized in the wake of Gardner-Johnson...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors are staying away from Tennessee Titans futures
Now that preseason is over, the NFL’s gambling season is gearing up for the first week of games after this weekend’s unofficial bye. As far as Super Bowl contenders go, there are three strong ones in the NFC, but the AFC is expected to be the tougher conference this season with a number of teams holding championship aspirations. The Buffalo Bills (+600 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000 to win Super Bowl) are the cream of the crop, but teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers (+1400), Baltimore Ravens (+1800) and Denver Broncos (+1900) all figure to be in the mix as well.
FOX Sports
The Cowboys made unconventional roster choices. Here's what they mean
We knew the Cowboys were going to get tricky, but they've outdone themselves. On a roster stocked with young, developing talent, the Cowboys' front office brain trust went out of its way to avoid risk during Tuesday's roster cuts. As the NFL's deadline to reach a 53-man roster approached, Dallas parted ways with several veteran players.
FOX Sports
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
FOX Sports
Saban: Alabama TE Cameron Latu day to day with injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama tight end Cameron Latu's status is uncertain for the opener against Utah State with an undisclosed injury. The top-ranked Crimson Tide's coach Nick Saban said that Latu was to resume practice Monday. “I don’t think anybody can make a prediction about that right now,”...
FOX Sports
Wolf's injury hinders No. 18 Wisconsin's quarterback depth
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf injured his right leg last week and is out for an indefinite length of time. That leaves starter Graham Mertz as the only available Wisconsin quarterback who has taken a snap in a college game.
FOX Sports
FOX SPORTS FILMS ACQUIRES LONG-ANTICIPATED DOCUMENTARY THE PERFECT 10 SHOWCASING THE MOST ELITE CLUB IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL
Executive Produced by Hall of Fame Village Media, NFL Great Tim Brown and Directed by NFL Films’ Four-time Emmy Award Winner Steve Trout, Documentary Showcases the Only 10 Men in the History of Football Who Have Won the Heisman Trophy and Been Enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: 10 betting nuggets from Vegas sources
NFL betting drives the bus on the American sports wagering roadway. So in my debut piece as a FOX Sports contributor, believe me, I’m not gonna miss that bus. But first, a little background. I’m no sharp bettor, so I’m not going to pass myself off as some kind...
FOX Sports
Ross Chastain on his playoff approach
Ross Chastain talks about his playoff approach and whether he hears the chatter that other drivers won’t let him win a championship. “I know that there is stuff being said because I get the questions. … I walk out in a minute [from] here and go drive the car.”
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Georgia-Oregon
The national champion Georgia Bulldogs have a date with the Oregon Ducks for an exciting Week 1 matchup that begins their 2022 college football season. The Chick-Fil-A kickoff is a neutral-site contest between two Top 25 squads that will be played at the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta. But Georgia is famously known for traveling well, and considering ATL is about 60 miles from the Dawgs' home of Athens, expect the Benz to be painted red and black. On the other hand, Oregon's quack attack should not be underestimated.
FOX Sports
Michigan State's Tom Izzo is a constant in era of change
Roy Williams was sitting in Mother’s Restaurant in New Orleans this past April, smiling and enjoying his vantage point in retirement as a fan for North Carolina’s run to the national championship game. Down the street at the Superdome, Mike Krzyzewski’s last dance was ongoing with Duke, while...
