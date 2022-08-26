Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Report: Detroit Lions waiving former starting nickelback
ALLEN PARK -- A.J. Parker, who went from undrafted to starting nickelback for the Detroit Lions last year, will reportedly be waived ahead of the league’s roster cut deadline. Parker had been locked into a battle with cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Chase Lucas for the inside spot through camp...
Former fifth-round running back pick for Detroit Lions waived by Eagles
ALLEN PARK -- Jason Huntley, a former fifth-round pick for the Detroit Lions, has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Huntley never played a game for the Lions after going at Pick 172 in the 2020 draft. He didn’t make it past the final roster cuts that year. At the time, Huntley was the highest-drafted rookie to be cut by the Lions since 2016. He was quickly claimed by the Eagles, where he spent the previous two seasons. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, with five kick returns for 120 yards.
Chargers reportedly waive injured ex-Lions wide receiver
ALLEN PARK -- The Los Angeles Chargers waived injured pass-catcher Sage Surratt, according to Pro Football Focus. Surratt spent a portion of last season on the practice squad for the Detroit Lions. He was an extremely productive wide receiver at Wake Forest and remained at the position as an undrafted free agent in Detroit. He was released shortly after last season began, though, never playing a game for the team.
Former second-round pick among 2 ex-Lions cornerbacks released by Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons released a pair of former Lions cornerbacks ahead of the roster cut deadline, including former second-round pick Teez Tabor. Tabor’s name is always brought up when combing through former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s draft misses. He went Pick 53 in 2017 and then struggled to stick. The cornerback was forced into an early starting role through injuries, then allowed 22 catches on 27 targets before getting benched.
Report: Former sixth-round receiver pick for Lions cut by Green Bay Packers
ALLEN PARK -- Former Detroit Lions sixth-round pick Travis Fulgham is looking for another new team. The Green Bay Packers released the 26-year-old wide receiver as part of cuts to get their roster to 53 players. He was cut by the Denver Broncos late in training camp, then landed with...
Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
Report: Saints release veteran linebacker who spent 1 year with Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- According to NFL Network, veteran linebacker Jon Bostic is among the cuts for the New Orleans Saints. Bostic spent 2016 with the Lions but never played in a regular season game while on injured reserve. The linebacker has 106 games and 81 starts under his belt since going in 2013′s third round to the Chicago Bears. Bostic has spent the last three seasons in Washington, where he had some ultra-productive years. He had a career-high 105 tackles in 2019, followed by 118 tackles and a new-best three sacks. He played in only four games due to a torn pectoral muscle.
‘Hard Knocks’ captures player-led practice, tense moments leading into cut day: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. We open with another look back at last week’s episode featuring Detroit’s trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game. And we’re sent into the intro with head coach Dan Campbell’s postgame speech at Lucas Oil. We’ll probably get a closer look at those on the bubble in this new one.
How to watch ‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions’ Episode 4 | Stream, Channel, Time
The second-to-last episode of the critically-acclaimed HBO docuseries “Hard Knocks” will air on Tuesday night, with the Detroit Lions continuing to battle throughout training camp on their way to the 2022 regular season. Fans continue to receive an intriguing behind-the-scenes look at the Lions’ coaching staff, most notably...
Hobbyists tour Michigan, turn heads in tiny, retired railcars
They spent their childhoods moving toy or model trains on oval tracks pieces laid in basements or bedrooms. Now, they spend weekends on the rails, passing through American towns, farm fields and forests in speeders or motorcars, tiny repurposed and singularly powered railcars used decades ago to transport workers maintaining and inspecting railways and signal activity.
Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...
How to Watch the Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers - MLB (8/30/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After another day off, the Detroit Tigers return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand. After coming out on top of a brief road swing, they get set to begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Though it was not easy, the Detroit Tigers were able to pull...
Live tracker recap: Detroit Lions trim roster to 53 players on busy cut day
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions got things started last night, but there is more work to do ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline to get their roster to 53 players. Detroit reportedly cut eight players on Monday, bringing its roster from 80 to 72. We’ll track the team’s...
Report: Former backup Lions QB looking for 15th team after getting cut by Broncos
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Johnson, who opened 2019 as Matthew Stafford’s backup quarterback, is reportedly looking for his 15th NFL team after getting released by the Denver Broncos. The Detroit Lions initially signed Johnson as an emergency camp body due to injuries. But he played so well through training...
Wind-whipped gustnadoes caused damage across Michigan
Here’s a recap of Monday’s severe thunderstorms and the resulting severe weather reports. Monday’s severe thunderstorm event came as a solid line of severe thunderstorms moved east across the southern half of Lower Michigan. The radar screen capture from Monday afternoon shows the line of thunderstorms was continuous and had severe weather reports all along the line of storms.
New York Giants reportedly release ex-Lions offensive lineman
ALLEN PARK -- The New York Giants are reportedly releasing offensive tackle Will Holden as part of their final roster cuts. Holden appeared in 14 games while starting one with the Detroit Lions last season. Holden has bounced around the league after going to the Arizona Cardinals in 2017′s fifth...
Over 381K without power in Michigan after storm with 70 mph gust
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Over 381,000 customers in Michigan are without power Tuesday, Aug. 30, after thunderstorms packing 70 mph gusts raced across the state. DTE Energy said 265,018 customers – primarily on the southeast side of the state – are without electricity. Consumers Energy reported another 116,085 without power.
Man, 32, fatally shot on front steps of Michigan home
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times while on the front steps of a Michigan home, authorities said. Dijon Nelson, of Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at a residence on the 17840 block of Maine Street in Detroit.
Michigan identified 19,158 new COVID cases, 129 new deaths last week
Last week, health officials identified 19,158 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 129 new coronavirus deaths throughout Michigan, according to the state’s weekly update from Tuesday, Aug. 30. The latest update caused the seven-day average for both cases (2,076) and deaths (14) to dip compared to the previous...
