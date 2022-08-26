ALLEN PARK -- According to NFL Network, veteran linebacker Jon Bostic is among the cuts for the New Orleans Saints. Bostic spent 2016 with the Lions but never played in a regular season game while on injured reserve. The linebacker has 106 games and 81 starts under his belt since going in 2013′s third round to the Chicago Bears. Bostic has spent the last three seasons in Washington, where he had some ultra-productive years. He had a career-high 105 tackles in 2019, followed by 118 tackles and a new-best three sacks. He played in only four games due to a torn pectoral muscle.

