Detroit, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Former fifth-round running back pick for Detroit Lions waived by Eagles

ALLEN PARK -- Jason Huntley, a former fifth-round pick for the Detroit Lions, has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Huntley never played a game for the Lions after going at Pick 172 in the 2020 draft. He didn’t make it past the final roster cuts that year. At the time, Huntley was the highest-drafted rookie to be cut by the Lions since 2016. He was quickly claimed by the Eagles, where he spent the previous two seasons. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, with five kick returns for 120 yards.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Chargers reportedly waive injured ex-Lions wide receiver

ALLEN PARK -- The Los Angeles Chargers waived injured pass-catcher Sage Surratt, according to Pro Football Focus. Surratt spent a portion of last season on the practice squad for the Detroit Lions. He was an extremely productive wide receiver at Wake Forest and remained at the position as an undrafted free agent in Detroit. He was released shortly after last season began, though, never playing a game for the team.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former second-round pick among 2 ex-Lions cornerbacks released by Falcons

ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons released a pair of former Lions cornerbacks ahead of the roster cut deadline, including former second-round pick Teez Tabor. Tabor’s name is always brought up when combing through former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s draft misses. He went Pick 53 in 2017 and then struggled to stick. The cornerback was forced into an early starting role through injuries, then allowed 22 catches on 27 targets before getting benched.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Report: Saints release veteran linebacker who spent 1 year with Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- According to NFL Network, veteran linebacker Jon Bostic is among the cuts for the New Orleans Saints. Bostic spent 2016 with the Lions but never played in a regular season game while on injured reserve. The linebacker has 106 games and 81 starts under his belt since going in 2013′s third round to the Chicago Bears. Bostic has spent the last three seasons in Washington, where he had some ultra-productive years. He had a career-high 105 tackles in 2019, followed by 118 tackles and a new-best three sacks. He played in only four games due to a torn pectoral muscle.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Hard Knocks’ captures player-led practice, tense moments leading into cut day: Live updates recap

Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. We open with another look back at last week’s episode featuring Detroit’s trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game. And we’re sent into the intro with head coach Dan Campbell’s postgame speech at Lucas Oil. We’ll probably get a closer look at those on the bubble in this new one.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hobbyists tour Michigan, turn heads in tiny, retired railcars

They spent their childhoods moving toy or model trains on oval tracks pieces laid in basements or bedrooms. Now, they spend weekends on the rails, passing through American towns, farm fields and forests in speeders or motorcars, tiny repurposed and singularly powered railcars used decades ago to transport workers maintaining and inspecting railways and signal activity.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Wind-whipped gustnadoes caused damage across Michigan

Here’s a recap of Monday’s severe thunderstorms and the resulting severe weather reports. Monday’s severe thunderstorm event came as a solid line of severe thunderstorms moved east across the southern half of Lower Michigan. The radar screen capture from Monday afternoon shows the line of thunderstorms was continuous and had severe weather reports all along the line of storms.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

