ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Local and State officials are hosting a youth summit to discuss gun violence in the city of Rochester on Wednesday, Aug. 31. As gun violence continues to plague Rochester streets, local representatives are convening a group of committed young people to hear directly from them about how their public officials can be of service. There will be ample time for the youth in attendance to ask questions and share ideas on how to reduce violence and their vision for the future.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO