Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

University of Rochester facilities employees voting to go on strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A union vote is taking place Tuesday night that could affect over 300 workers employed by the University of Rochester—including the hospitals. The University is involved in negotiations to renew its contract with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158. The union represents skilled trades staff in multiple roles who service and maintain campus facilities.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local officials to hold youth summit on gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Local and State officials are hosting a youth summit to discuss gun violence in the city of Rochester on Wednesday, Aug. 31. As gun violence continues to plague Rochester streets, local representatives are convening a group of committed young people to hear directly from them about how their public officials can be of service. There will be ample time for the youth in attendance to ask questions and share ideas on how to reduce violence and their vision for the future.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Graffiti with racist language found at Rochester Skate Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City officials on Tuesday said racist graffiti was found at the Rochester Skate Park. Mayor Malik Evans said it’s happened more than once now. A Facebook post showed the N-word written in orange chalk. Our crew stopped by the roc city skate park this morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
James Patterson
WHEC TV-10

Town of Gates partners with Rochester Works to host community job fair

GATES, N.Y. – The Town of Gates will be hosting a community job fair. Attendees can meet recruiters, submit their resumes, and learn more about the hiring process for open positions. This event is in partnership with Rochester Works, and more than a dozen companies that are hiring. Get...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

New study shows health staffing shortages are at crisis level

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The ability to attract and retain staff is an issue that threatens the entire health care system in our region, according to a new study released by Common Ground Health. It’s an issue News10NBC has been investigating both before, during and after the pandemic.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New security measures will soon begin at City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Due to the increase in domestic terrorism, and threats at public buildings across the country, the City of Rochester is enhancing its security measures at City Hall beginning September 6. “The safety and security of everyone who enters City Hall, whether for business, weddings, or Council...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teenager shot on Ringle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a 15-year-old with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to URMC by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY

