what is wrong with people, if he wanted to go to prison there are other ways to get there he didn't need to murder a police officer. condolences to the officers family and friends
In these situations, constables should be able to have their firearm in hand, ready to shoot, hopefully faster than the person being evicted! Some people, like myself, might see this as overkill, (no pun intended) but they must be allowed to protect themselves!
This is heartbreaking 💔 Constables have a tough job, I mean you're giving someone 30 minutes to an hour to collect what they can. What you don't get, the landlord then owns, this includes your pets. It is such an emotional time for the tenant. These people have been given 2 court dates before this happens, they know it's coming if they don't get out. Constables do have compassion, but they also have been ordered by the court to do the job. I'm so very sorry this Constable lost her life over such a petty incident. May she rest in paradise 🙏
