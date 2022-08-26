ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Queen Medusa
5d ago

what is wrong with people, if he wanted to go to prison there are other ways to get there he didn't need to murder a police officer. condolences to the officers family and friends

dwcon dwcon
5d ago

In these situations, constables should be able to have their firearm in hand, ready to shoot, hopefully faster than the person being evicted! Some people, like myself, might see this as overkill, (no pun intended) but they must be allowed to protect themselves!

Diane Fisher
5d ago

This is heartbreaking 💔 Constables have a tough job, I mean you're giving someone 30 minutes to an hour to collect what they can. What you don't get, the landlord then owns, this includes your pets. It is such an emotional time for the tenant. These people have been given 2 court dates before this happens, they know it's coming if they don't get out. Constables do have compassion, but they also have been ordered by the court to do the job. I'm so very sorry this Constable lost her life over such a petty incident. May she rest in paradise 🙏

Vice

Cop Who Shot Man in Wheelchair 9 Times From Behind Was Just Indicted

The off-duty Tucson police officer who fatally shot a man in a wheelchair nine times in the back is facing a manslaughter charge, a grand jury has decided. Former officer Ryan Remington, 32, is accused of recklessly causing the death of 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, according to Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, who said there will be an arraignment this week.
KOLD-TV

Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
CATALINA, AZ
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Friends of victims in Tucson shooting say gunman threatened them for months

Friends of victims in Tucson shooting say gunman threatened them for months. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bryan Barker and his girlfriend are still reeling...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Second-grade student found with two guns at Cochise County elementary school

COCHISE, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a second-grade student was found with two guns at a southeastern Arizona school. On Monday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was called to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona for reports that a 7-year-old student had a weapon. When deputies arrived they...
COCHISE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Tucson Police Sgt
KOLD-TV

Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said Cypriana Alcantar was arrested in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. Alcantar, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is facing first-degree and prohibited possession charges.
TUCSON, AZ
NBC News

1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
TUCSON, AZ
WDBO

Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one

Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
GLENDALE, AZ
police1.com

Ariz. officer indicted for death of knife-wielding shoplifting suspect in a wheelchair

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former officer has been indicted on manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot an armed suspect in a wheelchair who was shoplifting in 2021. Officer Ryan Remington allegedly shot the suspect, Richard Lee Richards, 61, who was in a motorized wheelchair, nine times while he was working security at Walmart on November 29, CBS News reported. Remington was approached by a loss prevention employee, who said a man in a mobility scooter had supposedly taken a toolbox. Both followed after Richards and they asked him for a receipt.
TUCSON, AZ
