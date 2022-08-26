One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.

