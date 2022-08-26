Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Chamber of Commerce Holds Recent Mixer At West Coast Customs with Ending Homeless Theme
The Burbank Chamber of Commerce held this past month’s mixer at West Coast Customs. Members and guests got to see where the magic happens to create amazing pimped-up cars to the max. Tours were offered, and guests got to see the remodeled facility with a custom bar and viewing room.
Five Men Robbed in McCambridge Park Parking Lot
Police are looking for a man who robbed five men standing in a parking lot at McCambridge Park Sunday night. On August 28, at about 11:45 p.m., police received a call for an armed robbery that had just occurred at McCambridge Park. Once on the scene, they talked with five men who said that they were hanging out in the parking lot near Andover Drive when a man they did not know walked up to them with what the victims believed to be a handgun and demanded their personal belongings.
Ventura County Christian School fighting district after being asked to close over building safety
Ventura County Christian School is now in a legal battle against the district after being asked to shut down due to safety issues with the school's building.
Waste Pickup Has Never Been So Simple, Thanks To Waste Management In Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Valley homeowners and business owners can rest easy knowing that Santa Clarita trash pickup is easier with Waste Management (WM). Waste Management, also known as WM, is known for its outstanding and reliable trash pickup services throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. “WM is more than just managing waste,”...
Parking Control Officer Struck by Vehicle She Was Trying to Have Impounded
A Burbank Parking Control Officer was struck by a vehicle that she attempted to have impounded on Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Evergreen. At 9:10 am on Tuesday, Aug 30, a traffic control officer came across a Mercedes with registration that had expired in July of 2021 and was registered to a person in Calabasas. After running the vehicle’s information, she called to have a tow truck dispatched to impound the vehicle.
Kimberley Clark Formally Announces Run for City Clerk Seat
Kimberley Clark, who currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the Board of Education and Superintendent for the Burbank Unified School District, has announced her candidacy to serve as the Burbank City Clerk. After graduating from John Burroughs High School, Kimberley received a B.A. in Honors English from California State University, Northridge, and an M.A. in Business Writing from Brunel University, London. She is a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Burbank class and a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. An active community volunteer, Kimberley is a member of the Burbank Human Relations Council, serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC), and is a proud supporter of many nonprofit organizations in Burbank. In 2020 she received an Honorary Service Award from the Burbank Council PTA.
Montebello poultry business burns
A commercial fire burned a poultry business in Montebello Sunday afternoon. QC Poultry at 1111 W. Olympic Blvd. sustained building damage, and several commercial vehicles may also have been burned, a spokesperson for the city of Montebello said. Footage from the scene shows burn damage near the building’s windows and doors, as well as at […]
New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday
Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
Drivers Trapped After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision; Survivor Extricated, 1 Dead at Scene
Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The aftermath of a two-vehicle traffic collision left both drivers of each vehicle trapped, with one pronounced dead at the scene and the other rescued by firefighters. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision with two people trapped around...
Southbound 101 freeway closed in downtown Los Angeles amid police investigation
The southbound 101 freeway was closed near downtown Los Angeles just before the evening rush hour Monday as police investigated an incident.
Los Angeles County cracking down on residents breaking water restrictions
There's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles County cracking down on those ignoring the water measures due to the statewide drought.
'No Kill' Has Failed. ‘Best Friends’ Leaves LA City Animal Services Shelter, Annenberg Steps In
Best Friends was described by KABC merely as a “no-kill organization that works with animal rescue groups and city shelters to provide cats and dogs with a safe space until they are adopted.”. But “no kill” has been a cruel experiment in keeping animals that are unadoptable, including known-dangerous...
Garbage truck catches fire in Saugus
A garbage truck caught fire in Saugus on Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Fire Department, the department received a call regarding a large vehicle fire on Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:18...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
Transient causes tens of thousands in damage to Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos on edge
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
Burbank Police Department Crime Report
First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Officers were flagged down in the parking lot located at the intersection of Valencia Avenue and San Fernando Road at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 15 by an employee of Ralph’s grocery store. The employee was observed by officers to be chasing a theft suspect after the suspect, a 53-year-old man, ran out of the store without paying for merchandise. Police pursued the suspect, arrested him and booked him on $20,000 bail.
Fire burning in 100 acres of brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
