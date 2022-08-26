ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Five Men Robbed in McCambridge Park Parking Lot

Police are looking for a man who robbed five men standing in a parking lot at McCambridge Park Sunday night. On August 28, at about 11:45 p.m., police received a call for an armed robbery that had just occurred at McCambridge Park. Once on the scene, they talked with five men who said that they were hanging out in the parking lot near Andover Drive when a man they did not know walked up to them with what the victims believed to be a handgun and demanded their personal belongings.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Cars
Local
California Lifestyle
Burbank, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Burbank, CA
Government
Burbank, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Burbank, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Cars
myburbank.com

Parking Control Officer Struck by Vehicle She Was Trying to Have Impounded

A Burbank Parking Control Officer was struck by a vehicle that she attempted to have impounded on Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Evergreen. At 9:10 am on Tuesday, Aug 30, a traffic control officer came across a Mercedes with registration that had expired in July of 2021 and was registered to a person in Calabasas. After running the vehicle’s information, she called to have a tow truck dispatched to impound the vehicle.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Kimberley Clark Formally Announces Run for City Clerk Seat

Kimberley Clark, who currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the Board of Education and Superintendent for the Burbank Unified School District, has announced her candidacy to serve as the Burbank City Clerk. After graduating from John Burroughs High School, Kimberley received a B.A. in Honors English from California State University, Northridge, and an M.A. in Business Writing from Brunel University, London. She is a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Burbank class and a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. An active community volunteer, Kimberley is a member of the Burbank Human Relations Council, serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC), and is a proud supporter of many nonprofit organizations in Burbank. In 2020 she received an Honorary Service Award from the Burbank Council PTA.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Montebello poultry business burns

A commercial fire burned a poultry business in Montebello Sunday afternoon. QC Poultry at 1111 W. Olympic Blvd. sustained building damage, and several commercial vehicles may also have been burned, a spokesperson for the city of Montebello said. Footage from the scene shows burn damage near the building’s windows and doors, as well as at […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
pasadenanow.com

New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday

Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cane#Security Guards#Vehicles#Food Drink#Raising Cane#The Burbank City Council#South Reese Place#Orchard Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
signalscv.com

Garbage truck catches fire in Saugus

A garbage truck caught fire in Saugus on Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Fire Department, the department received a call regarding a large vehicle fire on Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:18...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Police Department Crime Report

First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Officers were flagged down in the parking lot located at the intersection of Valencia Avenue and San Fernando Road at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 15 by an employee of Ralph’s grocery store. The employee was observed by officers to be chasing a theft suspect after the suspect, a 53-year-old man, ran out of the store without paying for merchandise. Police pursued the suspect, arrested him and booked him on $20,000 bail.
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy