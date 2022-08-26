ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville City Council discusses arrest law change

By Archie Snowden
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpbgm_0hVsED0E00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council discussed allowing police officers to ticket people for misdemeanor violations rather than taking them to jail.

Representatives of the police, city court, and the city attorney’s office spoke in favor of a proposal to amend a law that they say puts law enforcement in the city of Huntsville at a disadvantage.

Huntsville celebrates being named best place to live in America

Over 30 years ago, the state legislature gave its cities the ability to issue summons instead of making arrests for violations that police say are a waste of time. Those incidents include handing out a summons for noise ordinance, littering, and violating the leash law.

In August 2021, that law was changed by the legislature that says you can now be arrested for these simple violations. The city of Huntsville created an ordinance to implement the arresting law that still stands today.

Lawyers and city officials are asking the council to present the legislation. Huntsville Deputy Police Chief Dewayne McCarver told News 19 that this is simply a measure to get these cases before the judges without going through this time-consuming process of booking people.

“Through my entire almost 28-year career we have always issued these summonses and these complaints instead of making arrests on things like littering and loud music violations in vehicles,” said McCarver. “We just want to continue to do what we have always done. We’re not asking for a change, we are asking to stay the same. Basically, we don’t believe it is a good practice or an efficient practice or even a fair practice to make arrests for such minor violations.”

Train stalls, blocks traffic in Huntsville

Even if the council decides to vote in favor of the change at a regular meeting, it will not happen immediately.

The council would have to ask state lawmakers to pass a bill allowing the change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Cars
WAFF

Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Question Over Judge's License

Alabama judge in ex-sheriff Mike Blakley's criminal trial had inactive State Bar law license. Could a legal technicality involving the judge in former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely's 2021 criminal conviction result in the case being tossed out? Maybe. That's what legal experts who are reviewing what the WAAY 31 i-team uncovered are saying now.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#City Court#Police
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Boaz man arrested on theft charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Boaz man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to burglaries in Etowah County earlier this month. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Joshua Smith broke into a building and vehicle and took items at three different residences on Hubbard Rd on Aug. 20. Smith was caught in the […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WAFF

One injured in Decatur stabbing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a stabbing that occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning in Decatur. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed. Decatur Police are still on the Locust St. scene.
DECATUR, AL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Arranges Sale of Assisted Living Community in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living and memory care community in Madison, a suburb of Huntsville. A local ownership group of physicians that originally developed the asset was the seller. The building was not fully stabilized with respect to rental rates or expenses, but was near full occupancy at the close of escrow according to SLIB.
MADISON, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy