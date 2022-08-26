Read full article on original website
Farmgrl58
4d ago
And this is the person who pushed the wonderful street car so he could get attention from the DNC. Now taxpayers have this wonderful , useless street car around our neck. More taxpayer money wasted.
Farmgrl58
4d ago
His role is challenging? He should come back to Milwaukee and see how challenged the city of Milwaukee taxpayers are. He has always been useless. He will move back to his Washington Heights neighborhood and collect his wonderful.pension.
oldwhitewoman
4d ago
The incompetent are rewarded with positions likeThis for their party loyalty, not for credentials, accomplishments or intelligence.
