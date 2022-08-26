Man United vs Southampton (Premier League): Erik ten Hag's pre-match press conference details — How to watch & what to listen out for

Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Revealed: Manchester United's 2 potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements includes Chelsea target
It seems that Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, with them keeping tabs on two potential replacements. The Red Devils have been aware of the 37-year-old's wish to leave Old Trafford since early in the window. However, with many clubs not interested in...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict on Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Southampton
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict after his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday. The Blues got off to a fine start, with Raheem Sterling firing them ahead after on the 23rd minute. However, just five minutes later Romeo Lavia netted an equalised before Adam Armstrong...
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Garth Crooks criticises Mikel Arteta's time wasting tactics vs Fulham
Mikel Arteta might be flying at the top of the Premier League but that just seems to be making him an even bigger target for pundits. Arteta was being laughed at before the season started, after the releasing of the All or Nothing documentary footage that showed him playing You'll Never Walk Alone on speakers in training.
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Man United top list of highest net spend in the last decade, highlights Glazer problem
Manchester United have a net spend of over a billion pounds in the last decade, which is the most out of any club in world football. In second comes Manchester City, with just under a billion. Then PSG, Barcelona and Arsenal follow them in the list. The top 10 highest...
Chelsea in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over €90 million Josko Gvardiol transfer in 2023
Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over a move that would see Josko Gvardiol join in 2023 for €90 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football, with Chelsea previously interested in bringing him to the club earlier in the summer.
After a summer of rumours Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to stay at Manchester United this season, according to reports, after neither Napoli or Sporting tabled bids for him. It has been the summer's longest and most arduous transfer saga, and that's saying something considering Frenkie de Jong's story, but it is nearly over. With...
Why Reece James will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton
Reece James could miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton on Tuesday night, if reports are to be believed. The wing-back completed 90 minutes against Leicester City, with his side down to 10 men, and played a crucial part in Chelsea's winner. Setting up Raheem Sterling with a fantastic pinpoint...
Pep Guardiola's reaction to Erling Haaland's hat-trick is incredible, he's his biggest cheerleader
Footage shows that Pep Guardiola is officially Erling Haaland's biggest cheerleader after his incredible hat-trick against Crystal Palace. City came from 2-0 down to beat the Eagles 4-2, with all of their goals coming in the second half at the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva pulled one back and from then...
Lisandro Martinez: Man United centre-back compared to Chelsea defenders in amazing Southampton statistic
Lisandro Martinez has been berated for his height by those in the media in recent weeks, but when comparing his aerial performance against Southampton to Chelsea's defenders, the results are rather telling. Manchester United's new centre-back came in from Ajax standing at just 5'9 and pundits such as Jamie Carragher...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
The Manchester United shirt number available for €100 million signing Antony
Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Brazil winger Antony over the coming days. A question on most supporters’ lips once their club is closing in on a signing is usually, ‘what shirt number will he wear?’, and the incoming arrival of Antony is no different.
Jorge Mendes trying to engineer Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal as Erik ten Hag looks for forward options
Manchester United, despite winning their last two Premier League fixtures, are clearly still in dire need of an attacking outlet. With Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all departing this summer on free contracts, United are down serious numbers in attack and need reinforcements. A lot of this summer...
