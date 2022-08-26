Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato police investigating robbery
Mankato police are investigating a robbery that happened early Sunday morning near the university campus. Police say two people were approached at the 1200-1600 block of Monks Ave between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. by two unknown men, one of who was wielding a knife. A male victim visited an...
KEYC
Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing baby and mother
KEYC
Police stressing importance of visible addresses during emergencies
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are reminding North Mankato residents about the importance of having visible house numbers in case of an emergency. Authorities say if the numbers on the house are not visible, it will delay their response. They advise homeowners to have the address on the mailbox...
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
ktoe.com
Suspect Arrested After Ramming Police Vehicles
Shortly after 2:30 pm on Friday, August 26th, 2022, officers from the North Mankato Police Department were dispatched to a driving complaint in the area of US Hwy 14 and Lookout Dr. A North Mankato officer located the vehicle described in the driving complaint parked at the gas pumps at...
kdmanews.com
Two Montevideo Residents Involved in Crash
Early afternoon on Sunday, August 28th, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two residents of Montevideo that occurred south of Danube. The crash was between a 2017 Subaru SUV and a 2002 Ford Focus. The Subaru was driven by 47-year-old Derek Voss, of Omaha, Nebraska and the Ford Focus was operated by 19-year-old Calin Huntley, of Montevideo, MN with passenger Kadin Huntley, also of Montevideo, MN.
Southern Minnesota News
Two injured in Highway 22 crash at Bassett Dr
Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 22 Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says Perry Francis Conley, 83, of Mankato, attempted to make a left-handed turn onto Basset Drive from northbound Highway 22 when his SUV struck a van traveling southbound on the highway. The driver of...
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
KEYC
Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study. A virtual open house opened earlier in the month to give the public more information about the study and to provide their own input on a range of possible improvements to Lookout Drive.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-30-22 - clipped version
KEYC
Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Abeler, Limmer respond after sex-offender escapes in shopping mall
ST. PAUL, MN – Senate committee chairs Jim Abeler and Warren Limmer released statements following a report that a convicted sex-offender escaped from his supervised group at River Hills Mall in Mankato last week. The 31-year-old man was described as “mentally ill and dangerous” by police. “We...
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Sheriff responds to 2 separate utility pole crashes Monday morning
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate crashes involving utility poles Monday morning. The first crash happened at 7:07 a.m. when a Toyota Rav4, southbound on Indian Lake Rd near Doc Jones Rd left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Stephen Kanyusik, 75, of rural Mankato. Kanyusik was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was not injured, even though airbags were deployed in the crash.
KEYC
Construction set to begin on new Starbucks, Chipotle in North Mankato
Southern Minnesota Woman Critically Injured When Struck by SUV
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was severely injured Monday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in Lakeville. The Lakeville Police Department says the 46-year-old woman was walking across a road around 7:20 PM when she was struck by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and is been cooperating with the investigation.
KEYC
Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year
Pair charged in connection to Mall of America shooting jailed in Minnesota after Chicago arrests
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The vide above originally aired on KARE 11 on Aug. 11, 2022. Two men accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America, prompting an hours-long lockdown and nationwide manhunt, are back in Minnesota, according to the Hennepin County Jail roster. Jail records show...
kxlp941.com
Gov. Walz Authorizes Emergency Assistance For Eight Counties
Eight Minnesota counties are going to receive emergency assistance after flooding and severe weather. Governor Tim Walz authorized the assistance Friday for Becker, Benton, Cottonwood, Freeborn, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, and Rock Counties. This comes after separate weather events in those areas April 22nd and July 5th. Damage assessments are underway.
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
Southern Minnesota News
Winthrop woman hospitalized following car vs semi crash near Le Sueur
A Winthrop woman was hospitalized following a car vs semi crash near Le Sueur Monday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. on Co Rd 8 near Co Rd 17, about six miles west of Le Sueur. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound semi driver noticed an...
