The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate crashes involving utility poles Monday morning. The first crash happened at 7:07 a.m. when a Toyota Rav4, southbound on Indian Lake Rd near Doc Jones Rd left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Stephen Kanyusik, 75, of rural Mankato. Kanyusik was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was not injured, even though airbags were deployed in the crash.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO