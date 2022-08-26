Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Texas Tonka Liquor asks help from St. Louis Park after repeated burglaries
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park liquor store owner is asking the city to make an exception for his business after it was hit by three brazen burglaries in 18 months. Texas Tonka Liquor has been under new ownership for less than three years, but...
fox9.com
Family, former followers, claim food truck finances a Minnetonka cult
A food truck, a parallel dimension, and families torn apart. The FOX 9 Investigators look closely at allegations that a Twin Cities food truck is supporting a new-age cult.
fox9.com
After 115 years in business, Minneapolis saddle shop set to close doors
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With its signature horse in the window, Schatzlein's Saddle Shop has been a fixture in South Minneapolis for more than a century. Now one of the oldest businesses on Lake Street is wishing its customers happy trails. "I'm sad because of all the people who come...
Eagan police urge public to stay clear of residence amid standoff
EAGAN, Minn. — Authorities say a Sunday standoff between police and an unknown suspect is ongoing at a home on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan. Details are limited at this time, but police are urging people to stay clear of the scene as the situation unfolds.
Minnesota brewery moves up closing time due to rising crime, robbed twice by same suspect
A St. Paul, Minnesota brewery owner said Monday he was forced to close his brewery at 9 p.m. each night, four hours early, due to repeated robberies. Brian Ingram told "Fox & Friends" the increase in crime over the past year and a half in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, coupled with liberal policies, drove his decision.
fox9.com
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
fox9.com
Hospital goes on alert after another robbery outside Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An alert was issued Monday afternoon at Children's Minnesota after a man was robbed outside the hospital, the latest in a string of violent trouble at the hospital. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 1 p.m. but was able to run into...
willmarradio.com
5 die in two Twin Cities crashes Friday and Sunday
(Ham Lake, MN) -- A man and two young children are dead after a head-on collision north of the Twin Cities in Ham Lake Sunday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an S-U-V crossed the median and crashed into a pickup pulling a trailer. Deputies say the man driving the S-U-V and a toddler passenger were killed. An infant was airlifted to a hospital and later died. A third passenger, a juvenile, is in critical condition and a woman is listed in serious condition. The report says two men in the pickup had minor injuries.
Vehicle Strikes Wall in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in a crash involving a St. Paul man in Red Wing early Sunday morning. The incident report indicates 34-year-old Johnathan Maples was traveling north on Hwy. 61 when his pick-up truck went off the road and struck a brick wall at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 19 around 3 a.m. The report says Maples was not buckled up at the time of the crash.
Man charged with killing girlfriend inside her North St. Paul apartment
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend last week inside her North St. Paul apartment, where officials say at least one witness saw him as a fire spread through the apartment. Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 43-year-old Shanna Daniels. According to a criminal complaint, police responded Thursday evening to a fire at Daniels' third floor apartment in a building on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. First responders found her...
fox9.com
Car catches fire after crash in Shakopee
Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Story: https://bit.ly/3dRJba4.
Woman, 46, critically hurt after being hit by SUV in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 46-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by an SUV Monday night while crossing a street in Lakeville. The local police department says that the collision happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of 175th Street and Honeysuckle Avenue. The woman was crossing 175th Street when an SUV struck her. An ambulance brought the victim to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Officials described her injuries as "life threatening."The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police and the Minnesota State Patrol.
KIMT
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
Minneapolis police warn of increase in carjackings in Phillips, Ventura Village neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are warning residents on the city's south side of an increase in robberies and carjackings in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods. The Minneapolis Police Department issued a letter to residents Friday saying that there have been increases in crime in these areas, noting that suspects have been armed and targeting victims who are sitting in their cars, approaching their cars, or on their phones. The crimes typically happen between in the late afternoon and early evening hours, leaving victims without their cars, and, in some cases, without wallets, keys and passwords as well. According to the...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. – Police in a Twin Cities community were in a standoff with a man for more than nine hours after he was believed to have "violated a protection order."Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.Police say the man "barricaded himself inside," and it wasn't known if he was armed. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.The man was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m., and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
tornadopix.com
Mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, most of which can be controlled by an iPad — check it out
A mansion on a private island on Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota, is for sale for $6.6 million. Most home systems, including heating and air conditioning, can be controlled by iPads. The five-bedroom home comes with a Hovercraft, which residents can use to access the mainland. A mansion on a private...
Man arrested after woman found dead inside North St. Paul apartment
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A North St. Paul man was arrested Friday after officials found the remains of a woman inside an apartment Thursday evening. The North St. Paul Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
