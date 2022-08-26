ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested on multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on August 26th. Around 10:23 am on Friday, Officers with Rome PD’s Street Crimes Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bouck Street for 33-year-old Dale J. Croniser Jr. of Rome. Croniser is already known by authorities and is currently on parole for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. As officers approached Croniser’s vehicle, he allegedly exited and ran on foot, starting a brief foot pursuit. Officers took him into custody a short distance away without any further incident.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO