John Rathbun, Section III Executive Director, to retire at end of year
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Section III Executive Director, John Rathbun, announced early Tuesday afternoon that he would be retiring, effective December 31st, from the position that he has held since 2008. In his time as Section III director, Rathbun also...
Mohawk Valley Girls go 2-0 on day one of the New York High School Basketball Tournament
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The team made up of Utica and Mohawk Valley girls basketball players that are competing at the New York High School Basketball Tournament at the Great New York State Fair went 2-0 on Monday, earning their way to a semifinal matchup with Team Albany on Tuesday, with a spot in the tournament championship on the line.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Herkimer County
ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for an area that includes Southern Herkimer County. The Warning is in effect until 4:45 PM EDT. At 4:06 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Middleville, or 9 miles north of...
Women’s Fund & Griffiss Institute offering 5K grants to women in business
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida County and the Griffiss Institute have announced they will be awarding five Mohawk Valley women in business a $5,000 grant. The partnership is to celebrate 25 years of supporting women in the Mohawk Valley. To qualify, the...
‘Sculpture Space’ art center in Utica vandalized, left in ruins
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica in ruins on Sunday, August 28th, destroying equipment, property, and charity-donated artwork. Sculpture Space announced the devastation early morning on Monday, August 29th via their Facebook page. According to the post, the...
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
Juveniles connected to Sculpture Space vandalism
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has made arrests in the vandalism that left the art center ‘Sculpture Space’ in shambles during the weekend of August 26th. The damage was not just limited to the many destroyed items and the graffiti that was left throughout...
Juvenile arrested in connection to Washington Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting an arrest in connection to the basketball game shooting that occurred on Washington Street in Utica on August 25th. Around 6:10 pm on Friday, August 26th, officers with UPD’s GIVE Unit stopped two men on the 1600 block of...
Man shot with BB gun during fight in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the face with a BB gun during an altercation that took place in the early morning hours of August 30th. Around 12:00 am on Tuesday, officers arrived...
UPD charge teens with burglary
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that two teenagers have been charged with burglary for an incident that took place on August, 25th. Around 12:20 am on Thursday, officers arrived at the 1300 block of Bleeker Street to investigate a burglary in progress. On the scene, they found two individuals who would later be identified as a 15 and a 17-year-old juvenile.
Oneida man dead from motorcycle crash in Lincoln
(WSYR-TV) — A man died after a motorcycle accident on Creek Road near the intersection of Fairview Avenue in the Town of Lincoln around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, August 29. After arriving at the scene, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they saw a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle off the northern shoulder of the road, laying on its side against a utility pole.
Juvenile gets felony gun charges in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a juvenile male has been given felony gun charges after a simple disturbance call that took place on August 28th. Around 5:10 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at an area near Utica’s Proctor Park after receiving reports of...
Woman charged with DWI and assault
SALISBURY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Dolgeville woman has been charged with DWI and Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree following a car-motorcycle accident Saturday night in the Town of Salisbury. New York State Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 29A and McClure Road a little after 8:00PM Saturday.
Nearly 300 guns taken off the streets during Utica gun buyback
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – 296 firearms, including 177 ghost guns, were taken off the streets and turned into law enforcement during a gun buyback event in Utica. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office held the event in conjunction with the Utica Police Department. Neighbors were able to...
Man shot in North Country road rage incident
FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
Rome PD charge man with multiple drug-related felonies
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested on multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on August 26th. Around 10:23 am on Friday, Officers with Rome PD’s Street Crimes Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bouck Street for 33-year-old Dale J. Croniser Jr. of Rome. Croniser is already known by authorities and is currently on parole for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. As officers approached Croniser’s vehicle, he allegedly exited and ran on foot, starting a brief foot pursuit. Officers took him into custody a short distance away without any further incident.
