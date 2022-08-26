Read full article on original website
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Arranges Sale of Assisted Living Community in Madison, Alabama
MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living and memory care community in Madison, a suburb of Huntsville. A local ownership group of physicians that originally developed the asset was the seller. The building was not fully stabilized with respect to rental rates or expenses, but was near full occupancy at the close of escrow according to SLIB.
Police: North Alabama apartment manager stole over $145K in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
WAAY-TV
The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery coming to Huntsville
If you like super-chilled wine and sandwiches, a new café coming to Huntsville may become your go-to spot. The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery plans to open in the Village of Providence in April 2023. This will be the first location in Alabama for the business that got its...
WAFF
Madison County Schools seeking parents, students for Desegregation Advisory Committee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School District is encouraging parents and students to submit an application to serve on the Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC) for the 2022-23 school year. The District is working alongside the Private Plaintiffs and the Department of Justice to search for representatives from each...
WAFF
‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to have public dialogue at UAH theater
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The “Grandmother of Juneteenth”, Dr. Opal Lee, is hosted by the University of Alabama at Huntsville and Community Organizations for a public dialogue. Dr. Lee, 95, walked to Washington DC to deliver a petition to Congress with over 1 million signatures to make Juneteenth...
WAFF
City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
WAFF
Decatur Utilities provides information on annual gas leak survey
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Tuesday, August 30 Decatur Utilities will begin a quality control survey of the DU natural gas system to ensure public safety and the proper operation of gas lines and meters. The survey is required annually by the Federal Department of Transportation-Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety...
WAFF
Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
WAFF
Huntsville's role in Artemis mission
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set. Updated: 2 hours ago. Preston...
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
WAFF
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff remains up in the air as he awaits a decision from the court of criminal appeals. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to 36 months last year for stealing campaign donations and taking personal loans from the Sheriff’s Office.
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in Madison
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power in Madison. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage is impacting an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd. The cause...
Road construction, new Mapco planned for Hartselle
The City of Hartselle is matching the state's $300,000 grant with $205,235 in local funds.
msn.com
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
courierjournal.net
Jean Schulman: An Alabama Legacy
FLORENCE – Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is pleased to present a memorial exhibition and sale of works by one of the South’s most recognized artists, Jean Ellen Schulman that begins August 28th and continues through September 30th; a reception will be held Sun., Aug. 28th from 2-4 p.m. Long recognized in local and state art communities, her work using native north Alabama clays to dye fabric is found in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of History and Technology, and in more than 100 private and public collections throughout the U.S. She has won extensive awards for her innovative approach to both education and design including the Alabama Governor’s Award. Posthumously, Schulman was recently awarded the 2022 Alabama Arts Alliance Legacy Award for her commitment to enriching our community. Schulman inaugurated the art program at Muscle Shoals High School where she taught for over 20 years. She considered her work as an educator to be one of her most important contributions to the art world.
WAFF
One injured in Decatur stabbing
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a stabbing that occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning in Decatur. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed. Decatur Police are still on the Locust St. scene.
WAFF
Marshall Co. death row inmate seeking new trial
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was convicted of the double-murder of his ex-wife and their unborn child is in court Tuesday seeking a new trial. The man claims that his defense team’s lack of preparation and poor performance in the trial led to him being sentenced to death.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County High School alum named outstanding senior citizen
An outstanding group of senior adults was honored with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery Aug. 21. Among those honored was Lt. Col. John E. Newton (Ret.), a 1963 graduate of Morgan County High School and current resident of Dothan. After graduating...
