Athens, AL

SLIB Arranges Sale of Assisted Living Community in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living and memory care community in Madison, a suburb of Huntsville. A local ownership group of physicians that originally developed the asset was the seller. The building was not fully stabilized with respect to rental rates or expenses, but was near full occupancy at the close of escrow according to SLIB.
MADISON, AL
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery coming to Huntsville

If you like super-chilled wine and sandwiches, a new café coming to Huntsville may become your go-to spot. The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery plans to open in the Village of Providence in April 2023. This will be the first location in Alabama for the business that got its...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Alabama Education
City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
HARTSELLE, AL
Decatur Utilities provides information on annual gas leak survey

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Tuesday, August 30 Decatur Utilities will begin a quality control survey of the DU natural gas system to ensure public safety and the proper operation of gas lines and meters. The survey is required annually by the Federal Department of Transportation-Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety...
DECATUR, AL
Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
DECATUR, AL
Huntsville's role in Artemis mission

Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set. Updated: 2 hours ago. Preston...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power in Madison. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage is impacting an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd. The cause...
MADISON, AL
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Jean Schulman: An Alabama Legacy

FLORENCE – Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is pleased to present a memorial exhibition and sale of works by one of the South’s most recognized artists, Jean Ellen Schulman that begins August 28th and continues through September 30th; a reception will be held Sun., Aug. 28th from 2-4 p.m. Long recognized in local and state art communities, her work using native north Alabama clays to dye fabric is found in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of History and Technology, and in more than 100 private and public collections throughout the U.S. She has won extensive awards for her innovative approach to both education and design including the Alabama Governor’s Award. Posthumously, Schulman was recently awarded the 2022 Alabama Arts Alliance Legacy Award for her commitment to enriching our community. Schulman inaugurated the art program at Muscle Shoals High School where she taught for over 20 years. She considered her work as an educator to be one of her most important contributions to the art world.
ALABAMA STATE
One injured in Decatur stabbing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a stabbing that occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning in Decatur. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed. Decatur Police are still on the Locust St. scene.
DECATUR, AL
Marshall Co. death row inmate seeking new trial

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was convicted of the double-murder of his ex-wife and their unborn child is in court Tuesday seeking a new trial. The man claims that his defense team’s lack of preparation and poor performance in the trial led to him being sentenced to death.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Morgan County High School alum named outstanding senior citizen

An outstanding group of senior adults was honored with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery Aug. 21. Among those honored was Lt. Col. John E. Newton (Ret.), a 1963 graduate of Morgan County High School and current resident of Dothan. After graduating...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

