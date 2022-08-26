Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant

A Martin County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

Stephen Piekara, who had been with the sheriff's office for 10 years, was arrested on June 27 after being accused of battery on a wheelchair-bound inmate .

The inmate suffered three contusions to the head and had to be treated at the jail's medical unit.

In a statement, Sheriff William Snyder said Piekara can return to work Friday as the internal investigation into the incident continues.

The state did not say why the battery charges were dropped.

Snyder said he can't make any further comments about the case.