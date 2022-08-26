ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
ACLU of Nebraska Demands School Officials Reinstate Axed Journalism Program

(KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska has issued a demand letter to the Superintendent of Grand Island’s Northwest School District and members of the School Board, responding to concerns about the district’s elimination of the journalism program at Northwest Public Schools — an apparent backlash to school newspaper editorials written by and about LGBTQ people. The ACLU of Nebraska says the action violated students’ constitutional rights and disregarded other protections in federal law.
Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
Bennington voters to decide fate of second high school in November

BENNINGTON, Neb. — Voters in Bennington will decide on a school bond this fall. The school board voted Monday to put a $165 million bond before voters in November. Most of the bond would finance the construction of a second high school in Bennington. Bennington's existing high school is...
Omaha city council voting on adding another charter amendment

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha city council is voting to put another charter amendment on the November ballot. In this round, council members decided not to include the section that would allow the mayor to run the city while out of town. The city charter amendment updates the provisions...
Plattsmouth school officials report bomb threat Tuesday morning

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Plattsmouth school officials say they were made aware of a bomb threat to their high school Tuesday morning. Officials say the report came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning through the district's "Say Something" anonymous reporting system. Students and staff were evacuated from the building based on...
MECA hosts job fair Tuesday to staff venues and The Riverfront

OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, looking to hire more people to operate its venues. MECA is looking to fill a number of positions at Charles Schwab Field, the CHI Health Center and The Riverfront. It's hoping to make the jobs more appealing by increasing the hourly pay to $12-$16 per hour.
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River

LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Speakers hope to prevent, stop violence in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Pastors, EMTs, detectives, cops and grieving mothers showed up to Pleasant Green Baptist Church Saturday afternoon for "Before the Casket". The event is hosted with the hopes of stopping, or slowing down, violence in Omaha. Audience members sat in pews and listened as speakers followed a...
OMAHA, NE

