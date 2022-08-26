Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
kfornow.com
ACLU of Nebraska Demands School Officials Reinstate Axed Journalism Program
(KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska has issued a demand letter to the Superintendent of Grand Island’s Northwest School District and members of the School Board, responding to concerns about the district’s elimination of the journalism program at Northwest Public Schools — an apparent backlash to school newspaper editorials written by and about LGBTQ people. The ACLU of Nebraska says the action violated students’ constitutional rights and disregarded other protections in federal law.
klkntv.com
Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
KETV.com
Bennington voters to decide fate of second high school in November
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Voters in Bennington will decide on a school bond this fall. The school board voted Monday to put a $165 million bond before voters in November. Most of the bond would finance the construction of a second high school in Bennington. Bennington's existing high school is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
'We are in a weird transition right now': School districts go back to free & reduced model for lunches
OMAHA, Neb. — The pandemic world we live in is full of unknowns, which is especially the case for Omaha metro school districts. For the last two school years, the federal government expanded its free and reduced school lunch program, with many districts qualifying for universal, no-cost meals for families.
UPDATE: Student protest at Bellevue West after teacher uses racial slur
Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) sent a message to families about what the district described as "a group of students peacefully gathered" following the use of a racial slur in a classroom last week.
KETV.com
Omaha city council voting on adding another charter amendment
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha city council is voting to put another charter amendment on the November ballot. In this round, council members decided not to include the section that would allow the mayor to run the city while out of town. The city charter amendment updates the provisions...
KETV.com
Plattsmouth school officials report bomb threat Tuesday morning
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Plattsmouth school officials say they were made aware of a bomb threat to their high school Tuesday morning. Officials say the report came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning through the district's "Say Something" anonymous reporting system. Students and staff were evacuated from the building based on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
MECA hosts job fair Tuesday to staff venues and The Riverfront
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, looking to hire more people to operate its venues. MECA is looking to fill a number of positions at Charles Schwab Field, the CHI Health Center and The Riverfront. It's hoping to make the jobs more appealing by increasing the hourly pay to $12-$16 per hour.
KETV.com
'He didn't come to this country for this': Boy beaten on school bus, parents want action taken
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha dad says his son was attacked on the school bus and now he's pulling his son out of Nathan Hale Middle School. The 11-year old's family provided this video of the incident. You can see another student repeatedly punching the boy. The family said...
klkntv.com
‘You can be careful but still get snatched up’: Lakota Tribes raise awareness for missing indigenous
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Since 2016, more than 5,000 indigenous people have been reported as missing. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, indigenous women are killed at a rate ten times higher than the national average. “The problem is, we have all these missing indigenous relatives, and no...
KETV.com
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Omaha archdiocese releases new ‘human sexuality’ policy for Catholic schools
The Archdiocese of Omaha has rolled out a new policy for its 70 member schools to follow on “human sexuality,” whereby students, school staff and volunteers are required to use names and pronouns consistent with their sex assigned at birth. Students and staff under the policy must conduct...
KETV.com
Speakers hope to prevent, stop violence in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Pastors, EMTs, detectives, cops and grieving mothers showed up to Pleasant Green Baptist Church Saturday afternoon for "Before the Casket". The event is hosted with the hopes of stopping, or slowing down, violence in Omaha. Audience members sat in pews and listened as speakers followed a...
KETV.com
'She had so much going for her': Mental health awareness night honors Skutt softball player
OMAHA, Neb. — Friends and family say Paige Roessner could light up a room. But the 18-year-old also struggled with the darkness of anxiety and depression. Paige took her own life in March. Now, months later, the Skutt Catholic softball team is honoring their teammate with a special 'mental...
Task force offers $10k for information on man connected to Nebraska crimes
The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information on 25-year-old Romeo Chambers who is wanted for crimes committed in January in Kearney and Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Nebraska rivals 'wrap their arms' around family of teacher, coach killed in hunting accident
PALMYRA, Neb. -- A pair of southeast Nebraska rivals came together on Friday night to honor a former teacher and coach. Palmyra and Weeping Water held a ceremony prior to the schools' football game to honor Kade Reiman, who died last year in a hunting accident. Reiman, a 2016 graduate...
Comments / 4