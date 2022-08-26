Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Troy Athens boys soccer
Clarkston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over Troy Athens but the Red Hawks clawed their way back tying the game 3-3 with 2:05 left in the game which is where things finished Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Troy.
The Oakland Press
Red Hawks rally from two down to forge 3-3 tie with Clarkston in OAA Red opener
TROY – The Clarkston Wolves and Troy Athens Red Hawks played a spirited 3-3 draw to the open the Oakland Activities Association Red portion of their seasons Tuesday night. Co-captain Ben Maher came through late to help Athens forge the tie. Maher lined up a kick from 35 yards out and straight on, then stepped into it and rocketed a ball under the bar to tie the score 3-3 with 2:06 remaining.
The Oakland Press
Prep notebook: Southfield A&T puts on offensive show in two-day, OT win over Cass Tech
Southfield A&T’s football team put on a show in a crazy game that lasted over multiple days and ended with the Warriors claiming a colossal “program win” in an 56-54 overtime upset of Detroit Cass Tech in Week 1. Warriors junior quarterback Isaiah Marshall was a one-man...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Ortonville Brandon at Fenton boys soccer
Ortonville Brandon visited rainy Fenton on Monday afternoon for a Flint Metro League boys soccer contest. The game went back and forth, before the Tigers got the game-winner from Will Dickens with 9:46 to play, resulting in a 3-2 win.
The Oakland Press
Eric Lee wins sixth Flat Rock championship; Brad Smith reaches ARCA milestone
That’s a half dozen for Eric Lee. The Macomb Township driver won his sixth late model track championship at Flat Rock Speedway on Saturday night. Lee finished first in the ARCA Moran Chevrolet Outlaw Super Late Model feature race to clinch a second consecutive title. Driving the No. 5...
The Oakland Press
Nearly 400K still without power Tuesday afternoon after storms
A fast-moving storm early Monday evening has left hundreds of thousands in the dark and another batch of communities contending with a boil water alert. In all, nearly 400,000 power outages have been reported in Michigan after storms brought wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph. On Tuesday, many students got...
The Oakland Press
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
The Oakland Press
Two children hospitalized after touching live wires near Warren school
Two children have been hospitalized after touching downed power lines near McKinley Elementary School in Warren Tuesday morning. An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit; his 10-year-old brother was admitted to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit where he is listed in stable condition. The 8-year-old suffered severe burns and brain damage.
The Oakland Press
Senior activities and events
Vitality publishes the second Thursday of each month. To have an event published, it must be sent at least three weeks prior to the monthly publication date. To submit information for the calendar, email jgray@medianewsgroup.com. September. Crafters wanted: Sept. 17 in the barn at the Loren Andrus Octagon House at...
The Oakland Press
Rutherfords show their appreciation to their hometown
Melanie and Moriah-Taylor Rutherford credit Pontiac for making them who they are and both accomplished goals this year that would make the community proud. Melanie, a Grammy-nominated singer and single mother, was sworn in as Pontiac’s 1st District City Council representative in January. Moriah graduated with a degree in Political Science from Howard University in May.
The Oakland Press
Missing Pontiac teenager prompts search by police
Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help finding Pontiac resident Anthony Ernest Rodriguez, 17. He’s not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. Sheriff’s officials believe he’s in the Pontiac area, but he has not been home or seen for a week. Detectives...
The Oakland Press
Farmington Hills offers guidelines for storm debris pickup
The city of Farmington Hills is offering guidelines on how to remove tree limbs and debris from Monday night’s storms. “Please note that removal of tree debris from private property is the responsibility of each property owner. This city policy applies whether the tree or branch on private property fell during a storm or was removed by a private contractor,” the city said in a release.
The Oakland Press
Company responds to allegations that employee overrode alarms during spill into Huron River
A Wixom automotive supplier says “an operator confirmed in an interview that he was continuously overriding the alarm” when a liquid containing hexavalent chromium was released into the city’s wastewater treatment plant on July 29. Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen. Tribar Technologies confirmed that the alarm...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of killing GM co-worker to face circuit court judge
An Oakland County judge on Tuesday determined there was probable cause to advance a case involving a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant a few weeks ago. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held at 52-3 District Court, Judge Julie Nicholson bound over the case against Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial.
The Oakland Press
Guitar group brings the joy of music to OPC members
If music is indeed the soundtrack of your life, then a group of Older Persons’ Commission members have found plenty to sing about. The group of mostly guitar players gather twice a week to flip through the soundtrack of their life, playing music from not only their generation but from eras before and after. And while the songs are sweet music to their ears, it’s the smiles on their faces and the joy the music produces that makes this group so special.
The Oakland Press
Emergency sewer repairs to force closure of Long Lake Road
Long Lake Road between the north and south legs of Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, for emergency sanitary sewer repairs. The reopening date is Oct. 31. An estimated 17,500 vehicles travel this part of Long Lake Road daily, according to county road commission...
The Oakland Press
DNR looking for feedback
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for input on proposed changes to the state’s endangered and threatened species list. A public hearing to introduce the proposed changes will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Forum of the Michigan Library and Historical Center, located at 702 W. Kalamazoo St. in downtown Lansing.
The Oakland Press
Total cost of road repairs after Roadkill Nights to be determined
Roadkill Nights races are done for 2022, as is the Woodward Dream Cruise. While the Dream Cruise traffic is heavy at times the parade of cars doesn’t create the same damage to pavement as street racing, which can wear off road striping and damage the pavement and curbs. Woodward...
The Oakland Press
Police: Woman who crashed car killing own child had blood alcohol content over 3 times legal limit
An Inkster woman accused in a wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills will be released on personal bond once she can be fitted with an alcohol monitoring tether, a magistrate decided. Shelby Symone Ellis, 29, was arraigned Monday before 47th District Magistrate...
The Oakland Press
Case against accused rapist/kidnapper moves to higher court
The case against an accused rapist/kidnapper has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court after he waived his right to a preliminary exam on the day it was scheduled to proceed. Demagio Redmond, 26, is charged with assault with intent to murder, kidnapping and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual...
