ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
City
Perrine, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Miami residents to pay less for flood insurance with FEMA rating improvement

Two months after the city of Miami announced its lowest millage rate for property taxes in the city's history for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, city leaders delivered more good news: Residents will pay less for flood insurance starting next year. During a press conference last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis

MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis.  The money will be invested into housing programs.  One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody.  Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon

Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Robb Report

First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo

The highly anticipated Bentley Residences Miami will debut in 2026, but until then, several attractive amenities and residential features have been announced that will surely entice homeowners looking to move to the Sunshine State. Bentley Motors partnered with Dezer Development—whose branded real estate portfolio includes the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and more—for the first-ever Bentley-branded residence in the world, and with that comes exceptional amenities like a car elevator with room for up to four vehicles per apartment. The residences, which start at $4.2 million, will offer a lift, dubbed the ‘Dezervator’ named after Dezer Development. This elevator transports both...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train

Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

6 Things Locals Get Annoyed About When Northerners Visit Florida In Winter, As Told By One

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Florida winters are what locals live for. The baking hot temperatures decrease, the humidity lowers and we can finally get perfect hair days on the usually sweaty beaches for our "we live where you vacation" Instagram posts.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Bold jewelry theft in Downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast 1st Street in Downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
msn.com

Miami-Dade judge sets release terms for the driver in Palmetto crash that killed 5

Bond was set Saturday for the driver in the Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people ranging from age 18 to 25, online Miami-Dade court records say. Judge Jacqueline Woodward put Maiky Simeon’s bond at $50,000, $10,000 for each count of vehicular homicide Simeon is facing after the Aug. 20 crash that killed Giancarlo Arias, Daniella Marcano, Valeria Peña, Briana Pacalagua and Valeria Cáceres.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Mayor Levine Cava Announces HOMES Plan

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has taken to social media to announce the county's housing initiative called the HOMES plan. The announcement comes after Floridians have faced skyrocketing prices. On Twitter, the Miami Dade County Mayor championed the HOMES plan, saying that her administrations understands "that residents are facing...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy