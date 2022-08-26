Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Proposed Ordinance Would Legalize Efficiencies in Parts of Miami-Dade
Side units, in-law quarters and guesthouses are just some of the names for efficiencies that have been illegal in parts of Miami-Dade County — until now. A proposed ordinance introduced by Commissioner Raquel Regalado would make them legal. “What we want to do is legalize efficiencies, but also give...
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Visit us on the web and follow us on social media...
pointpubs.com
FIRST INDOOR TENNIS CENTER IN BROWARD COUNTY PLANNED FOR POMPANO BEACH
Plans are in the works to build an indoor tennis center on a 9-acre property located at 3100 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. It would be the first indoor tennis facility in Broward County. The project is being developed by partners Neal Feinberg of Parkland and Carl Gordon of...
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
islandernews.com
Miami residents to pay less for flood insurance with FEMA rating improvement
Two months after the city of Miami announced its lowest millage rate for property taxes in the city's history for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, city leaders delivered more good news: Residents will pay less for flood insurance starting next year. During a press conference last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez...
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis
MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis. The money will be invested into housing programs. One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody. Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
cbs12.com
'Illegal and offensive,' Miami-Dade Commissioner arrested for corruption: State Attorney
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, 64, surrendered himself to the county jail after the State Attorney said he used his government position to acquire $15,000 from a business owner who faced code violations. According to the arrest affidavit, the District 11 Commissioner accepted illegal payments...
Attorneys In Surfside Condo Collapse Awarded Compensation
Attorneys asking for more than $100-million for their efforts.
Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon
Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
Miami-Dade Commissioner Expected To Surrender On Corruption Charges
Joe Martinez claims he's innocent, blaming the county’s prosecutor for “false” charges politically motivated ahead of his possible run for sheriff in 2024.
Click10.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moving to new location in northwest Miami-Dade
MEDLEY, Fla. – The popular South Florida Christmas theme park Santa’s Enchanted Forest is expanding. After a single season stationed at Hialeah Park, the annual event is moving again to make way for new condos and a school at last year’s site. “Everything is bigger, more parking,...
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami’s M Tower Submitted To FAA At 605 Feet, Cranes To Rise 705 Feet
Plans for downtown Miami’s M Tower were submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration on August 23. Both the permanent height of the tower and temporary construction cranes are now being reviewed by the agency. M Tower is planned to have a permanent height of 605 feet above ground, or...
First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo
The highly anticipated Bentley Residences Miami will debut in 2026, but until then, several attractive amenities and residential features have been announced that will surely entice homeowners looking to move to the Sunshine State. Bentley Motors partnered with Dezer Development—whose branded real estate portfolio includes the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and more—for the first-ever Bentley-branded residence in the world, and with that comes exceptional amenities like a car elevator with room for up to four vehicles per apartment. The residences, which start at $4.2 million, will offer a lift, dubbed the ‘Dezervator’ named after Dezer Development. This elevator transports both...
miamionthecheap.com
How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train
Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
6 Things Locals Get Annoyed About When Northerners Visit Florida In Winter, As Told By One
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Florida winters are what locals live for. The baking hot temperatures decrease, the humidity lowers and we can finally get perfect hair days on the usually sweaty beaches for our "we live where you vacation" Instagram posts.
Click10.com
Bold jewelry theft in Downtown Miami caught on surveillance video
MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast 1st Street in Downtown Miami.
msn.com
Miami-Dade judge sets release terms for the driver in Palmetto crash that killed 5
Bond was set Saturday for the driver in the Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people ranging from age 18 to 25, online Miami-Dade court records say. Judge Jacqueline Woodward put Maiky Simeon’s bond at $50,000, $10,000 for each count of vehicular homicide Simeon is facing after the Aug. 20 crash that killed Giancarlo Arias, Daniella Marcano, Valeria Peña, Briana Pacalagua and Valeria Cáceres.
floridianpress.com
Mayor Levine Cava Announces HOMES Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has taken to social media to announce the county's housing initiative called the HOMES plan. The announcement comes after Floridians have faced skyrocketing prices. On Twitter, the Miami Dade County Mayor championed the HOMES plan, saying that her administrations understands "that residents are facing...
