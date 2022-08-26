Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Red Hawks rally from two down to forge 3-3 tie with Clarkston in OAA Red opener
TROY – The Clarkston Wolves and Troy Athens Red Hawks played a spirited 3-3 draw to the open the Oakland Activities Association Red portion of their seasons Tuesday night. Co-captain Ben Maher came through late to help Athens forge the tie. Maher lined up a kick from 35 yards out and straight on, then stepped into it and rocketed a ball under the bar to tie the score 3-3 with 2:06 remaining.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Ortonville Brandon at Fenton boys soccer
Ortonville Brandon visited rainy Fenton on Monday afternoon for a Flint Metro League boys soccer contest. The game went back and forth, before the Tigers got the game-winner from Will Dickens with 9:46 to play, resulting in a 3-2 win.
The Oakland Press
Prep notebook: Southfield A&T puts on offensive show in two-day, OT win over Cass Tech
Southfield A&T’s football team put on a show in a crazy game that lasted over multiple days and ended with the Warriors claiming a colossal “program win” in an 56-54 overtime upset of Detroit Cass Tech in Week 1. Warriors junior quarterback Isaiah Marshall was a one-man...
The Oakland Press
Eric Lee wins sixth Flat Rock championship; Brad Smith reaches ARCA milestone
That’s a half dozen for Eric Lee. The Macomb Township driver won his sixth late model track championship at Flat Rock Speedway on Saturday night. Lee finished first in the ARCA Moran Chevrolet Outlaw Super Late Model feature race to clinch a second consecutive title. Driving the No. 5...
Wind-whipped gustnadoes caused damage across Michigan
Here’s a recap of Monday’s severe thunderstorms and the resulting severe weather reports. Monday’s severe thunderstorm event came as a solid line of severe thunderstorms moved east across the southern half of Lower Michigan. The radar screen capture from Monday afternoon shows the line of thunderstorms was continuous and had severe weather reports all along the line of storms.
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
thelivingstonpost.com
Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event
Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
WXYZ
College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this week
7 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 48th annual Our Lady of the Scapular Polish Festival (Wyandotte, MI)
AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Our Lady of the Scapular parish for their 48th annual Polish Festival. The annual event features Polish music, food, beer and dancers. It took place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wyandotte, Mich. Other activities included a gaggle drawing, bingo and a 50/50 drawing. This year’s event featured live performances by The Polish Muslims on Friday and The Kielbasa Kings on Saturday.
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
fox2detroit.com
SB I-75 at Southfield Freeway now open after semi-truck crash
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southbound I-75 is now open after a crash near the Southfield Freeway on Monday morning. A semi-truck reportedly struck a median on the highway south of Detroit, closing access to drivers. The crash happened around 10 a.m. According to Michigan Department of Transportation, drivers...
The Oakland Press
Senior activities and events
Vitality publishes the second Thursday of each month. To have an event published, it must be sent at least three weeks prior to the monthly publication date. To submit information for the calendar, email jgray@medianewsgroup.com. September. Crafters wanted: Sept. 17 in the barn at the Loren Andrus Octagon House at...
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is
Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado.
