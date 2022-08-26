ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

The Oakland Press

Red Hawks rally from two down to forge 3-3 tie with Clarkston in OAA Red opener

TROY – The Clarkston Wolves and Troy Athens Red Hawks played a spirited 3-3 draw to the open the Oakland Activities Association Red portion of their seasons Tuesday night. Co-captain Ben Maher came through late to help Athens forge the tie. Maher lined up a kick from 35 yards out and straight on, then stepped into it and rocketed a ball under the bar to tie the score 3-3 with 2:06 remaining.
CLARKSTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from Ortonville Brandon at Fenton boys soccer

Ortonville Brandon visited rainy Fenton on Monday afternoon for a Flint Metro League boys soccer contest. The game went back and forth, before the Tigers got the game-winner from Will Dickens with 9:46 to play, resulting in a 3-2 win.
FENTON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Wind-whipped gustnadoes caused damage across Michigan

Here’s a recap of Monday’s severe thunderstorms and the resulting severe weather reports. Monday’s severe thunderstorm event came as a solid line of severe thunderstorms moved east across the southern half of Lower Michigan. The radar screen capture from Monday afternoon shows the line of thunderstorms was continuous and had severe weather reports all along the line of storms.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event

Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
BRIGHTON, MI
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
LANSING, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 48th annual Our Lady of the Scapular Polish Festival (Wyandotte, MI)

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Our Lady of the Scapular parish for their 48th annual Polish Festival. The annual event features Polish music, food, beer and dancers. It took place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wyandotte, Mich. Other activities included a gaggle drawing, bingo and a 50/50 drawing. This year’s event featured live performances by The Polish Muslims on Friday and The Kielbasa Kings on Saturday.
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

SB I-75 at Southfield Freeway now open after semi-truck crash

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southbound I-75 is now open after a crash near the Southfield Freeway on Monday morning. A semi-truck reportedly struck a median on the highway south of Detroit, closing access to drivers. The crash happened around 10 a.m. According to Michigan Department of Transportation, drivers...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Senior activities and events

Vitality publishes the second Thursday of each month. To have an event published, it must be sent at least three weeks prior to the monthly publication date. To submit information for the calendar, email jgray@medianewsgroup.com. September. Crafters wanted: Sept. 17 in the barn at the Loren Andrus Octagon House at...
CLAWSON, MI

