Read full article on original website
Bill Woeppel
4d ago
if dear old Ben would support the plan of awarding the electoral vote based on the popular vote winner in EACH congressional district, instead of this winner-take-all attitude in most all our states.
Reply
3
Phyllis Hogston Hadorn
4d ago
Get rid of the collage electoral and let it be popular vote. That is the real way the President is elected by the people.
Reply
7
Micheal Henderson
5d ago
Sasser is wrong again. Not one judge would hear the case. Trump did not win or lose any court case about the election.
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franken's Chances of Beating Chuck Grassley With Under 3 Months to Election
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, who has held his Senate seat for more than 40 years, appears to be facing his strongest Democratic opponent in decades.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
AOL Corp
Republicans fight new NC election rules, led by Trump lawyer central to 2020 conspiracies
Claiming to have already trained over 1,000 people to volunteer to help run this November’s elections, conservative activists in North Carolina are opposing new rules that would more strictly regulate those volunteers’ behavior at polling places. They won a key victory Thursday — with support from a controversial...
Dems interfere in GOP primary in New Hampshire
Democrats are once again meddling in a GOP primary — this time in a competitive New Hampshire House district, with the goal of elevating a far-right candidate over a moderate backed by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu. The intervention in the race to take on Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster comes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrats Gaining Ground In Race For The House: Polls, Experts
The party in power typically fares poorly in midterm elections, but Democratic voters appear to be motivated by the death of Roe and other factors.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?
United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Liz Cheney won’t run as an independent for president because she’s too smart
Third-party presidential runs are apparently all the rage. Earlier this month, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York, former Republican congressman David Jolly of Florida and former Republican governor Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey formed the Forward Party as an alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties. Then Republican Rep. Liz Cheney sparked third-party presidential campaign talk after her defeat in the Wyoming primary last Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mic
This poll perfectly captures the Republican Party’s Trump problem
It’s never been all that hard to characterize former President Donald Trump as sitting at the top of a vast conservative cult of personality — one that’s traded right-wing policy goals and even party affiliation for the more nebulous satisfaction of fascistic, strong-man beatification. But what does that actually mean, in terms of cold, hard data? Look no further than a new poll that shows the degree to which Trump has supplanted the GOP itself as the focal point for nearly half of all Republicans.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota's GOP nominee for top elections official called changing voting rules 'our 9/11' after 'the big rig' in 2020
The Republican nominee to be the top elections official in Minnesota said changing the rules around voting following the 2020 "big rig" was "our 9/11," invoking the terrorist attacks when discussing proposed changes to election laws in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's loss.
Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit...
Judge Gives Prosecutors Twice as Many Pages to Respond to Trump’s Request for Special Master Following Mar-a-Lago Search
The U.S. Department of Justice apparently has a lot to say in response to former President Donald Trump’s request that a special master handle the materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Monday granted a request from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S....
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Comments / 8