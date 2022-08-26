ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, NE

Bill Woeppel
4d ago

if dear old Ben would support the plan of awarding the electoral vote based on the popular vote winner in EACH congressional district, instead of this winner-take-all attitude in most all our states.

3
Phyllis Hogston Hadorn
4d ago

Get rid of the collage electoral and let it be popular vote. That is the real way the President is elected by the people.

7
Micheal Henderson
5d ago

Sasser is wrong again. Not one judge would hear the case. Trump did not win or lose any court case about the election.

5
 

