2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

HENDERSON, Ky. — Two people died and two others were wounded Thursday when a gunman opened fire at a homeless shelter for men in Henderson, authorities said.

Update 3:35 p.m. EDT Aug. 26: Police confirmed that two residents of Harbor House Christian Center died and two others were injured in Thursday’s shooting. Earlier, reports indicated that four people had been wounded.

In a statement Friday, police said they responded around 7:40 p.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting at Harbor House. When they arrived, they found one person dead and three others injured.

Authorities said the wounded people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening. One man died at the hospital, according to police.

Officials identified the slain men as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The injured men were identified as a 33-year-old and a 41-year-old.

Investigators said they identified Kenneth Gibbs, a resident of Harbor House, as the suspected shooter following interviews with eyewitnesses. About two hours after the shooting, police found Gibbs walking at a park about 2 and a half miles north of Harbor House.

Police said they arrested Gibbs, who had a handgun on him, without incident. He faces two counts each of murder and attempted murder.

Harbor House is listed as a homeless shelter on Facebook and Google. Its Facebook page describes the shelter as “a safe harbor for men in need.

This center is a shelter for men who need housing, meals, and assistance with finding employment, the Courier & Press reported.

Pruitt said Harbor House was founded in 1989. The shelter has been an asset for the community, Pruitt told the newspaper, but “tonight puts a scar on that.”

Brian McClain, a resident at Harbor House, told the Courier & Press that he heard “eight or nine shots.” He jumped out of bed and rushed toward the window. At first, he thought about breaking it.

“Finally I got my mind about me and unlocked the window and got out,” McClain said. “And another dude ran into the dorm and said, ‘Man, I think I’m shot.’ And he got shot right here in the (left) shoulder.

“It’s crazy,” McClain said. “I don’t know what the hell is wrong with people, man.”

