NBC Sports Chicago

Can Cubs break own dubious MLB record with 32 games left?

Turns out one man’s ban from a country is another man’s treasure. Or in the case of the Cubs on Tuesday night, two bans and two treasures. And whether it helps lead the Cubs to breaking the major-league record they set a year ago — albeit, a less-than-glorious one — they moved two big steps in that direction Tuesday, thanks to Justin Steele’s and Adrian Sampson’s decisions to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
NBC Sports Chicago

La Russa misses Tuesday game for undisclosed medical reason

Tony La Russa will miss Tuesday’s game against the Royals "at the discretion of his doctors," the White Sox announced less than an hour before first pitch. La Russa is scheduled to "undergo further medical testing" on Wednesday, according to the Sox. The team said it anticipates providing an update on La Russa before Wednesday’s game against Kansas City.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears release three players amidst final round of roster cuts

In accordance with Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline for final roster cuts, the Bears are starting to cut players from the current roster to downsize to the NFL's 53-man limit. WR Kevin Shaa, OL Corey Dublin, and DB Jon Alexander were waived by the Bears on Monday, according to the team. The three represent the first to go amidst a long road of cuts.
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox send Taylor Broadway to Boston to complete Diekman trade

The White Sox made a trade on Tuesday night. The team announced they traded minor league pitcher Taylor Broadway to the Boston Red Sox to complete the Jake Diekman trade. The White Sox acquired Diekman in exchange for Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations in early August. The player to be named later turned out to be Broadway.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Stroman sharp in Toronto homecoming

Marcus Stroman stood outside the Cubs dugout Monday as the Blue Jays celebrated their former ace with a pregame video tribute. Tuesday, the right-hander took the mound against the team that drafted and developed him and which he spent his first five and a half big-league seasons. In his first...
NBC Sports Chicago

Kellen Mond's release provides glimpse of Bears future

Things could be a lot worse for the Chicago Bears. The Minnesota Vikings announced the release of quarterback Kellen Mond on Tuesday. Mond, a former third-round pick out of Texas A&M, was in the same draft class as Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He was expected to be the heir to Kirk Cousins and create a smooth transition from quarterback to quarterback.
NBC Sports Chicago

Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis rejoins Triple-A Iowa

Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis, who underwent back surgery earlier this season and missed extended time, has rejoined Triple-A Iowa. Davis, who recently completed a rehab assignment, was in the I-Cubs' starting lineup Tuesday against the Columbus Clippers, the opener of a 12-game road trip. Davis, whom evaluators ranked the...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox LHP Aaron Bummer begins rehab stint

Aaron Bummer is scheduled to begin his rehab stint with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on Tuesday. He hasn't played since June 12. He landed on the injured list with a lat strain back in June and eyed a September return. Looks like he'll meet the expectation. Before his stint on...
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Teven Jenkins trade is unlikely as roster cuts loom

In an offseason filled with trade rumors, Bears second-year offensive linemen Teven Jenkins has had his name in the headlines just as much as anyone else. The whirlwind seemed to die down when Jenkins returned to practice, then worked his way back into the starting rotation, but Ian Rapoport got the rumor mill spinning once again on Monday with an update that the Bears could still be open for business in regards to trading Jenkins.
NBC Sports Chicago

How Tonges' offensive versatility helped him land on roster

The fullback is back in Chicago, in a big way. When the Bears released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, it included not one, but two men who will be tasked with paving the way for David Montgomery and the other halfbacks. Khari Blasingame’s inclusion on the active roster was a foregone conclusion, since he’s clearly going to play a role not only in the team’s run blocking scheme, but in Luke Getsy’s passing attack too. Jake Tonges’ spot with the team was less certain, however.
