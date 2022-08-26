In an offseason filled with trade rumors, Bears second-year offensive linemen Teven Jenkins has had his name in the headlines just as much as anyone else. The whirlwind seemed to die down when Jenkins returned to practice, then worked his way back into the starting rotation, but Ian Rapoport got the rumor mill spinning once again on Monday with an update that the Bears could still be open for business in regards to trading Jenkins.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO