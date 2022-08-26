Read full article on original website
Can Cubs break own dubious MLB record with 32 games left?
Turns out one man’s ban from a country is another man’s treasure. Or in the case of the Cubs on Tuesday night, two bans and two treasures. And whether it helps lead the Cubs to breaking the major-league record they set a year ago — albeit, a less-than-glorious one — they moved two big steps in that direction Tuesday, thanks to Justin Steele’s and Adrian Sampson’s decisions to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Cubs-Giants game scheduled for after Bears season opener
The Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game weekend series between Sept. 9-11. The series finale on Sunday is scheduled as ESPN's Sunday Night baseball game at 7 p.m. CST. The game will begin hours after the Bears season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, which...
Nightmare on Clark Street: Could Contreras go to Cardinals?
Less than an hour before the trade deadline earlier this month, when the Cubs were in St. Louis, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was summoned from the field and headed back into the tunnel toward the clubhouse. Trades were afoot for the active and buying Cardinals, and for a moment the...
La Russa misses Tuesday game for undisclosed medical reason
Tony La Russa will miss Tuesday’s game against the Royals "at the discretion of his doctors," the White Sox announced less than an hour before first pitch. La Russa is scheduled to "undergo further medical testing" on Wednesday, according to the Sox. The team said it anticipates providing an update on La Russa before Wednesday’s game against Kansas City.
Bears release three players amidst final round of roster cuts
In accordance with Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline for final roster cuts, the Bears are starting to cut players from the current roster to downsize to the NFL's 53-man limit. WR Kevin Shaa, OL Corey Dublin, and DB Jon Alexander were waived by the Bears on Monday, according to the team. The three represent the first to go amidst a long road of cuts.
Horace Grant's three championship rings sell at auction
Horace Grant's rings from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat sold collectively for $297,000 at Heritage Auctions, according to Darren Rovell. Grant played seven seasons with the Bulls. Not only did he rack up three championships with the team, he was selected to the NBA All-Star game in 1993-94. The rings...
Contreras exits early vs. Jays with nagging ankle injury
Willson Contreras exited Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays with left ankle/foot soreness, the Cubs catcher told reporters in Toronto, including the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro. Contreras told reporters in Toronto he woke up with tightness in the ankle and the pain came "out of nowhere." He...
Pratto 2 HRs lead Royals; La Russa out, Chisox 5th L in row
Rookie Nick Pratto hit two home runs to highlight a career-high four-hit performance and the Kansas City Royals sent the Chicago White Sox to their fifth straight loss, 9-7 on Tuesday night. White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game because of an unspecified medical issue. The team said...
Sox send Taylor Broadway to Boston to complete Diekman trade
The White Sox made a trade on Tuesday night. The team announced they traded minor league pitcher Taylor Broadway to the Boston Red Sox to complete the Jake Diekman trade. The White Sox acquired Diekman in exchange for Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations in early August. The player to be named later turned out to be Broadway.
Watch: Davis punctuates Triple-A return with home run
Brennen Davis wasted no time reminding everyone of his promise as a top Cubs prospect in his return to the Triple-A level. Davis, who underwent back surgery this spring and recently completed a rehab assignment, played his first game with the Iowa Cubs since early May on Tuesday. In his...
Cubs' Stroman sharp in Toronto homecoming
Marcus Stroman stood outside the Cubs dugout Monday as the Blue Jays celebrated their former ace with a pregame video tribute. Tuesday, the right-hander took the mound against the team that drafted and developed him and which he spent his first five and a half big-league seasons. In his first...
How to watch White Sox vs. Twins in Spanish and English
When the White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins on Friday night for the first game in a three-game series, fans can follow along in both English and Spanish with NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be looking for a strong performance, trailing in the divisional playoff race. Here’s...
Kellen Mond's release provides glimpse of Bears future
Things could be a lot worse for the Chicago Bears. The Minnesota Vikings announced the release of quarterback Kellen Mond on Tuesday. Mond, a former third-round pick out of Texas A&M, was in the same draft class as Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He was expected to be the heir to Kirk Cousins and create a smooth transition from quarterback to quarterback.
Steele, Sampson banned from Toronto trip over vax status
MILWAUKEE — One of last year’s least-vaccinated teams will have only two players miss the team’s trip to Toronto this week because of Canada’s ban on unvaccinated visitors, the team announced Sunday. Pitchers Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson are expected to go on MLB’s restricted list,...
Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis rejoins Triple-A Iowa
Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis, who underwent back surgery earlier this season and missed extended time, has rejoined Triple-A Iowa. Davis, who recently completed a rehab assignment, was in the I-Cubs' starting lineup Tuesday against the Columbus Clippers, the opener of a 12-game road trip. Davis, whom evaluators ranked the...
White Sox LHP Aaron Bummer begins rehab stint
Aaron Bummer is scheduled to begin his rehab stint with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on Tuesday. He hasn't played since June 12. He landed on the injured list with a lat strain back in June and eyed a September return. Looks like he'll meet the expectation. Before his stint on...
Bears, Fields lead in NFC in record and more in preseason
It's a great start to the (pre)season for the Chicago Bears. The team led the NFC in record, going undefeated in their three-game slate. Also, according to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain, the Bears led the conference in passing touchdowns and Justin Fields led in passer rating with a 133.1 rating.
Why Teven Jenkins trade is unlikely as roster cuts loom
In an offseason filled with trade rumors, Bears second-year offensive linemen Teven Jenkins has had his name in the headlines just as much as anyone else. The whirlwind seemed to die down when Jenkins returned to practice, then worked his way back into the starting rotation, but Ian Rapoport got the rumor mill spinning once again on Monday with an update that the Bears could still be open for business in regards to trading Jenkins.
How Tonges' offensive versatility helped him land on roster
The fullback is back in Chicago, in a big way. When the Bears released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, it included not one, but two men who will be tasked with paving the way for David Montgomery and the other halfbacks. Khari Blasingame’s inclusion on the active roster was a foregone conclusion, since he’s clearly going to play a role not only in the team’s run blocking scheme, but in Luke Getsy’s passing attack too. Jake Tonges’ spot with the team was less certain, however.
Luis Robert still out, Yasmani Grandal to be activated Wednesday
Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal were left out of the White Sox starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Luis Robert injured his wrist in a series against the Baltimore Orioles. He took countless swings in pain, finishing his swing with one hand. "His swing is still...
