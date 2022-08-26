Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
The good, the beautiful and the ugly of Omaha Fashion Week 2022
It’s another balmy night in Omaha, but glamorous Nebraska socialites barely notice the sweat trickling down the back of their necks as they stare up at the expansive catwalk stationed in the middle of the Omaha Design Center. Electronica beats begin to pour from the speakers as models strut out, showing off various stunning garments. Patrons sit back and fan their faces with programs as another season of Omaha Fashion Week begins under twinkling chandeliers.
unothegateway.com
Add these eateries to your UNO bucket list this semester
There’s a statistic that many native Nebraskans have heard: Omaha has the most restaurants per capita of any city of comparable size, with around one million people in the metro area. With its diverse food scene, it’s safe to say your tastebuds will never go bored when you’re craving...
KETV.com
MECA hosts job fair Tuesday to staff venues and The Riverfront
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, looking to hire more people to operate its venues. MECA is looking to fill a number of positions at Charles Schwab Field, the CHI Health Center and The Riverfront. It's hoping to make the jobs more appealing by increasing the hourly pay to $12-$16 per hour.
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 2
OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 2 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls are now open. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m. Get...
omahamagazine.com
The Great A-Z Food Tour Group Visits the Woodcliff Restaurant
The Great A-Z Food Tour group began as a way for a group of friends to stay connected while supporting local restaurants as COVID-19 began to wane. Most of the members already knew each other through various sports teams their children were on together—those youngsters are all adults now. Other members came along when they were invited by an existing member.
omahamagazine.com
On Display: Katie & Kenny Keuck's Eclectic Condominium
Katie and Kenny Keuck’s first-floor condominium is on a quiet brick street a few blocks west of Downtown Omaha, but it sure gets noticed. “We have a lot of gawkers driving by really slowly: ‘Is that a business or a residence?’” Kenny said. “We’ve had people...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Papillion, NE USA
Was walking in duck pond park when I found the quilted park on a tree branch. At first, it didn’t look like a heart. Then I opened it up to unveil a heart shape quilt. I was flabbergasted as I’ve never seen anything like this before. Of course it made me happy and felt unique to be able to find it.
klkntv.com
Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
KETV.com
'It will be life changing': Organization hopes to use ARPA funds to build LGBTQ+ center in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — There's $110 million of federal recovery funds on the table in Douglas County. One local organization hopes to get a cut of that money to build a new LGBTQ+ center. The group's leaders about say it’s an important project. The closest LGBTQ+ center like the...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
KETV.com
Interim downtown library opens, W. Dale Clark branch closes after 45 years
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's W. Dale Clark library officially closed its doors after 45 years and now a temporary branch is open just a few blocks away. The 2,000 square foot space at 14th and Howard is the temporary home for Omaha's downtown library until a new permanent downtown branch is finished two blocks south.
KETV.com
Huskers' Scott Frost talks after returning from loss in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker football head coach Scott Frost talked to the media Tuesday morning after returning from a loss in Ireland. Frost says despite the loss, he's proud of how his players stepped up. "Obviously, really disappointed we weren't able to give the guys, people, over there a...
News Channel Nebraska
UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove
PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
KETV.com
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
KETV.com
Moderate rain slows Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. — A band of moderate rain moving through the Omaha metro slowed the early commute for drivers across the city. There was enough rain to cause ponding in low-lying areas and along the curbs along Dodge Street and other intersections. Some penny-sized hail was reported. Several minor...
KETV.com
Red light therapy: Some say it helps for pain, skin and energy
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're struggling with pain or skin problems and you're looking for a natural remedy, you may want to check out red light therapy. According to the websiteWebMD, it may help with a variety of issues, from wrinkles and scars to body pain. Perspire Sauna Studio...
The Nebraska City News Press
Lewis and Clark features clear view of Big Muddy
Nebraska City’s Lewis and Clark interpretive Trails and Visitors Center is currently hosting a photo exhibit entitled “Flood Plain, a Clear View of Life on the Big Muddy” with photos by Omaha resident and wildlife conservation photographer Alex Wiles. The exhibit is free to view for any...
doniphanherald.com
Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha
OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
KETV.com
'She had so much going for her': Mental health awareness night honors Skutt softball player
OMAHA, Neb. — Friends and family say Paige Roessner could light up a room. But the 18-year-old also struggled with the darkness of anxiety and depression. Paige took her own life in March. Now, months later, the Skutt Catholic softball team is honoring their teammate with a special 'mental...
