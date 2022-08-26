ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta State expecting big crowd for season opener next week

By Alison Posey
 5 days ago
College football is back this weekend, and both Florida A&M and Florida State play Saturday. Valdosta State fans are going to have to wait a little longer, but not too much longer, as the Blazers are back in action one week from Thursday when they host Keiser in their season opener.

Keiser is an NAIA program, and they're good. They finished last season ranked 7th in the country. For first year Valdosta State head football coach Tremaine Jackson, he's expecting a good game right out of the gate, and with being the only show in town playing on a Thursday night, he's looking for a full house to cheer this team on.

"Our players have done a really good job of being out in the community, being seen, giving back, now it's a chance for our community to give back to them," he said. "There's no high school games going on, the Dogs aren't playing, the Gators aren't playing, Florida state is not until Saturday. There's no excuse. I want our stadium to be packed, and I think this community is going to come out in droves because of what we've been able to do and how these players have been in the community."

Game one for the Blazers is for next Thursday night, 7:00 kick at Bazemore-Hyder stadium.

