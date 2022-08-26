ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Hickory Girls Golf leaves Ohio with win over Ursuline

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5e93_0hVsA9Pj00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hickory Girls Golf traveled to Youngstown to take on Ursuline in a match-play event.

Ursuline’s Daniella Patrone draining this deep putt on Hole 2, she would finish second for the Irish with a 48.

Pregame primer: Salem & Beaver Local set for offensive explosion

Hole 3, Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko after laying up, chips in for a birdie, before draining a putt on the next hole for back-to-back birdies.

Then, a few holes later after teammate Luciana Masters stuck it close after hitting the pin on her second shot, Petrochko successfully does the same with her third shot and tapped in for birdie on Par 5.

Masters would eagle and the sophomore would finish with a 36, while Petrochko lead all golfers with a 32 as Hickory heads back to Pennsylvania with the matchplay win over the Irish 156 – 191.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pepper Pike, OH
Sports
City
Beaver, PA
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, PA
City
Beaver, OH
Hickory, PA
Sports
City
Hickory, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Pepper Pike, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Irish#Salem Beaver Local#Par#Nexstar Media Inc
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Gary Warner

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
SALEM, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

See photo of ‘huge’ goldfish found in Lake Erie

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is reminding pet fish owners not to release their aquarium fish into state waters, since they can harm native fish species. Technicians found what appears to be a foot-long goldfish during a fish survey this month in Fairport Harbor, the division posted Monday to its Facebook page.
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
WKBN

Lightning causes fire in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

WKBN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy