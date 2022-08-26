ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police

By Aspen Popowski
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators believe the man did not know his attacker.

Mobile Police confirmed the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Currently, Mobile Police do not have a suspect in custody.

