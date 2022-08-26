ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laslo Djere slips into Winston-Salem semifinals

Serbia’s Laslo Djere survived two match points in the third-set tiebreaker and edged France’s Richard Gasquet 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6) on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open.

Gasquet led 6-4 in the decisive tiebreaker but lost the next four points and the 2-hour, 41-minute match.

Djere’s semifinal opponent will be the winner of the late match between Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler and 13th-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain.

In the other semifinal on Saturday, second-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands will square off with France’s Adrian Mannarino. van de Zandschulp edged 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France 7-6 (6), 6-1, and Mannarino topped fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The event is the final men’s tuneup for the U.S. Open, which starts Monday in New York.

–Field Level Media

