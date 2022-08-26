ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman

The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: MLK's niece posts startling abortion stat on social media

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., took to social media on Tuesday with a message for Democrats pushing for the codifying of Roe v. Wade. "The abortion industry kills as many black people every four days as the Klan killed in 150 years," the post on Instagram read.
