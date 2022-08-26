Trial witness says Kyle Rittenhouse not 'good or evil' and slams media 'caricatures'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
News anchor found dead aged 27 just six weeks before her wedding
An American news anchor has tragically been found dead just weeks before she was due to get married. Neena Pacholke, 27, died on Saturday (27 August) from an apparent suicide in Wisconsin six weeks before she was due to walk down the aisle. She was a morning anchor for WAOW...
Alex Jones claims ‘Deep State’ will stage mass shootings to steal midterms - weeks after admitting Sandy Hook lies
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has absurdly warned that leftist “Deep State” globalists are plotting to stage false flag violent events to win the midterm elections for Democrats - just weeks after he publicly admitted to making false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre being a hoax. Speaking on his Infowars show, Mr Jones asserted that the “Deep State” would blame staged violence on far-right groups in an effort to take over the country in the run-up to the midterm elections.“Racially-motivated mass shootings, bombings, poisonings… attacks on the power supply being blamed on the right wing... They intend to bring...
Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'
A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
DOJ seeks the longest Capitol riot prison term yet — 17 years for 'eye-gouging' ex-NYPD officer who swung a flagpole at police
The 210 months sought by the DOJ for Thomas Webster would be the longest Capitol riot sentence. His lawyer says Trump misled him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge Gives Prosecutors Twice as Many Pages to Respond to Trump’s Request for Special Master Following Mar-a-Lago Search
The U.S. Department of Justice apparently has a lot to say in response to former President Donald Trump’s request that a special master handle the materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Monday granted a request from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S....
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites
Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
‘I deserve to know the truth’: Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn is ever-present at Jan. 6 hearings
For seven weeks, Harry Dunn sat in the same seat before the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack. Cameras pointed in his direction snapped photos of his every reaction as details of the insurrection were shared with the public. Dunn looked on, not paying the photographers any mind....
Biden Calls Out GOP Members Warning Of 'Blood In The Street' If Trump Is Prosecuted
Biden offered his strongest condemnation yet of Republicans who are attacking the FBI and praising the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares America in 'Spiritual War' After Swatting
The GOP lawmaker's comment came on Sunday after "swatting" calls were made to her home this week in response to her views about "transgender youth rights."
Fox News Contributor Says Trump May 'Talk Himself Into' Criminal Charges
Andy McCarthy theorized that the FBI and Department of Justice might be trying to avoid criminal charges against the ex-president, despite his rhetoric.
Trump seized classified documents – but for Republicans the story is Hunter Biden’s laptop | Lawrence Douglas
There was a time when Republican lawmakers took dangerous security breaches seriously but Trump’s actions are unworthy of attention for the likes of Senator Ron Johnson
Trump Tries Mobster-In-Chief Role With Attacks On Law Enforcement
The ex-president is ready to "burn down the republic" if need be to stop prosecutors from going after him, according to a former GOP congressman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
D.C. Officer Daniel Hodges testifies against Capitol rioter who 'crushed' him with shield
WASHINGTON — A Washington, D.C., police officer who was crushed by a pro-Trump mob in a tunnel leading to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Tuesday against one of the rioters charged with assaulting him. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who has spoken publicly about being attacked...
Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Non-Apology Letter to Senator Whose Office He Invaded
A 23-year-old Trump supporter from Brooklyn caught on surveillance tape rifling through a senator’s office during last year’s riot at the Capitol offered a statement that, if you really squint at it, might resemble contrition. Francis Connor pleaded guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct charges in April for his role in the catastrophe. In a note flagged Monday by a CBS News reporter, he said he was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” “I entered the Capitol Building with zero harmful intent,” Connor said in the letter, addressed to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), “just curiosity as to...
Law Enforcement Has an Extremist Problem in Its Own Backyard
If the FBI and the Department of Justice truly want to protect their agencies and officers from violent attacks, they must finally confront the white supremacists and violent MAGA extremists that exist within law enforcement.Ever since the search and seizure of highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the right-wing ecosystem has continued to amplify former President Donald Trump’s conspiratorial lies about the so-called “deep state.” As a result, there’s a giant target on law enforcement agencies.On Aug. 15, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned about a surge in threats against law enforcement, specifically identifying “multiple articulated threats and...
deseret.com
Man allegedly threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun
A driver allegedly threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun as they drove home from a campaign event in southern Utah in April. Jack Aaron Whelchel, formerly of Highland, attempted to force the McMullins off the road, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, according to a filing in 4th District Court in American Fork. The incident happened in Highland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump defends Truth Social amid reports of financial chaos
Donald Trump has hit back at reports of financial trouble at Truth Social, his social media venture, by dismissing those accounts as “Fake News” amid a threat of possible legal trouble. On Monday, the former president posted on his Truth Social account: “The Fake News Media is devastated at how well TRUTH is doing. So, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it.” According to Fox Business Network, who was first to report on the financial trouble on Thursday, Truth Social and its parent company allegedly owed more than $1m to an internet infrastructure firm,...
Washington Examiner
Commanders' Brian Robinson shooting highlights DC's struggle with juvenile crime
The shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson this weekend renewed scrutiny of a problem that is gripping the nation’s capital: a rise in violent juvenile crime. Police blamed two black juveniles for the crime on Sunday evening that left Robinson, the Commanders’ running back, with non-life-threatening injuries in...
Washington Examiner
DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
Washington Examiner
Former Florida solicitor general to defend Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation case
A former Florida solicitor general will defend former President Donald Trump in the criminal case involving hundreds of confiscated documents from his Mar-a-Lago home. Chris Kise is listed as working with Foley & Lardner as the co-chair of the firm's Appellate Practice, according to the firm's website preview. However, his profile page on the website has been removed. He has also worked in the Florida Office of the Governor as both a counselor and general counsel, according to Bloomberg.
Comments / 1