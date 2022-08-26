Niblo Murder Trial day 3 wrap: Family, finance & a missing house key
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) ― Day three of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Thursday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016.
Thursday’s trial consisted mainly of testimony from family. Witnesses took the stand as follows:
- Chris Tucker – Former co-worker of Luke Sweetser at Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Detective Frank Shoemaker – Spoke with Ellouise Niblo-Sweetser on the morning of the shooting
- Evelyn Niblo – Tom and Ellouise’s mother
- Elizabeth Wallace – Tom Niblo’s daughter and attorney handling Syd Niblo’s will
- Thomas Choate – Attorney representing Syd Niblo
- Detective Tim Pipes – Abilene detective who seized electronic evidence in case
- Detective Jeff Cowan – Abilene Detective who interviewed Cheryl Niblo
- Ellouise “Anne” Campbell – Tom Niblo’s sister and former wife of Luke Sweetser
This trial is set to resume Friday morning in Taylor County’s 350th District Court, where suspect Luke Sweetser is facing a Murder and Theft of Firearm charge.
Nearly six years and counting, the trial is not expected to wrap up quickly. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for extensive coverage.
