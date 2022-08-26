Niblo Murder Trial day 3 wrap: Family, finance & a missing house key

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) ― Day three of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Thursday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016.

Latest out of trial:

Thursday’s trial consisted mainly of testimony from family. Witnesses took the stand as follows:

Chris Tucker – Former co-worker of Luke Sweetser at Blue Cross Blue Shield

Detective Frank Shoemaker – Spoke with Ellouise Niblo-Sweetser on the morning of the shooting

Evelyn Niblo – Tom and Ellouise’s mother

Elizabeth Wallace – Tom Niblo’s daughter and attorney handling Syd Niblo’s will

Thomas Choate – Attorney representing Syd Niblo

Detective Tim Pipes – Abilene detective who seized electronic evidence in case

Detective Jeff Cowan – Abilene Detective who interviewed Cheryl Niblo

Ellouise “Anne” Campbell – Tom Niblo’s sister and former wife of Luke Sweetser

This trial is set to resume Friday morning in Taylor County’s 350th District Court, where suspect Luke Sweetser is facing a Murder and Theft of Firearm charge.

Nearly six years and counting, the trial is not expected to wrap up quickly. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for extensive coverage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.