ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Niblo Murder Trial day 3 wrap: Family, finance & a missing house key

By Noah McKinney
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cw4fd_0hVs7eQD00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) ― Day three of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Thursday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016.

Latest out of trial:

Niblo Murder Trial daily recap: Who’s testifying? Trial day 3: Co-worker presents new dispute between Niblo, suspect… And where’s the missing key only the suspect knew about? Trial day 2 end: Details of family dispute surface as testimony gets personal, suspect tells police he ‘does not have an alibi’ Trial day 2: 9-1-1 call from wife plays in court, ‘I just heard so many shots, please help’ Trial day 1 end: No evidence presented connects suspect to crime… And what’s with the machete? Trial day 1: Opening statements describe wife’s ‘fight for her life,’ claim teen found murder weapon 2 years later

Thursday’s trial consisted mainly of testimony from family. Witnesses took the stand as follows:

  • Chris Tucker – Former co-worker of Luke Sweetser at Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Detective Frank Shoemaker – Spoke with Ellouise Niblo-Sweetser on the morning of the shooting
  • Evelyn Niblo – Tom and Ellouise’s mother
  • Elizabeth Wallace – Tom Niblo’s daughter and attorney handling Syd Niblo’s will
  • Thomas Choate – Attorney representing Syd Niblo
  • Detective Tim Pipes – Abilene detective who seized electronic evidence in case
  • Detective Jeff Cowan – Abilene Detective who interviewed Cheryl Niblo
  • Ellouise “Anne” Campbell – Tom Niblo’s sister and former wife of Luke Sweetser

This trial is set to resume Friday morning in Taylor County’s 350th District Court, where suspect Luke Sweetser is facing a Murder and Theft of Firearm charge.

Nearly six years and counting, the trial is not expected to wrap up quickly. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for extensive coverage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Suspect’s phone pings around victim’s property while on vacation 2 weeks before crime, strange internet searches highlighted in court

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The afternoon session of day five in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo was largely dedicated to data, which showed the suspect was at various places around Niblo’s home while he was on vacation two weeks prior to the crime, and strange internet searches that were […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Taylor County, TX
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
Taylor County, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for ‘swinging knives’ while fighting with La Quinta housekeepers, Public Intoxication

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of PropertyA victim reported the theft of a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for assaulting elderly father, interfering with his call to 9-1-1 for help

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of BuildingThe Abilene Animal Services building was […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country

ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
ROBY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Friday morning investigation into a burglary at the Abilene Animal Services building resulted in the release of multiple dogs, harming several and killing one. The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon. Through weekend police reports, it was discovered that officers were able to locate the culprit […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Niblo
Person
Chris Tucker
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
BigCountryHomepage

‘Keep them out of the adult prison system, out of the cemetery’: Taylor County reports increase in severe crimes committed by children

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― During a recent budget presentation, a Taylor County juvenile probation officer said there was a growing issue countywide and she first noticed it about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t an increase in crimes being committed by minors, but the severity of the crime has gotten noticeably worse. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ktab
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: Day 1 Niblo Murder Trial wrap, responding officers testify

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Tuesday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016. Latest out of trial: Tuesday’s trial closed out with hearing testimony, mostly, from personnel with the Abilene Police Department (APD): […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Co-worker presents new dispute between Niblo, suspect in day 3… And where’s the missing key only the suspect knew about?

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Testimony continued Thursday in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo, as jurors heard from several witnesses, including a former co-worker who presented a new dispute between Niblo and the suspect, an APD detective, and Niblo’s mother and daughter, who painted a picture of financial and power […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD locates Abilene Animal Shelter burglary suspect hours after break-in, adds Animal Cruelty & Theft charges to rap sheet

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man who broke into the Abilene Animal Shelter, resulting in 10 missing dogs and killing one, was arrested just hours after the break-in. The arrest was made through the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Major Investigations Property Crimes Unit. 38-year-old George Jones was arrested through a matching description of the burglary […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder: No evidence presented during Trial Day 1 connects suspect to crime… And what’s with the machete?

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo continued with the questioning of a forensics expert, a detective, and the owner of a home security system, but none of the witness testimony so far has connected the suspect to the crime. Tuesday’s afternoon session began […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy