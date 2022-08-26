Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson allocates funding to 100 Black Men of DeKalb, SCLC W.O.M.E.N. Inc.

Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. elects Sonda Bradfield of DeKalb County as national president
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has elected Sonda Bradfield of DeKalb County as its 19th National President. Bradfield was elected during the organization’s Thirty-fourth Biennial Convention held in New Orleans. Bradfield served as Vice President of the national organization from 2014-2022. Bradfield, who will serve two...
On Common Ground News
Georgia Military College to host grand opening for new Rockdale satellite campus
ROCKDALE, GA – On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Georgia Military College will host a grand opening for GMC’s new satellite campus in Rockdale County at 1011 Rosser St. N.W., Conyers. The new campus location in Conyers will provide collegiate classes for students in Rockdale County, Dekalb County, Henry County, Newton County, and surrounding areas, providing students the opportunity to pursue a college degree closer to home.
On Common Ground News
Briarlake Road closure begins Monday, Aug. 29, construction to rehab sewer lines, manholes underway
DECATUR, GA– On Aug. 29, a portion of Briarlake Road, between Briarcliff Road and Briarlake Trace Northeast, will be closed from Aug. 29 to Dec. 31, 2022, (barring any weather days), while crews work to upgrade the sewer line and several manhole structures. The construction work requires a full...
Comments / 0