Henderson, KY

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

By Bob D'Angelo, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
HENDERSON, Ky. — Two people died and two others were wounded Thursday when a gunman opened fire at a homeless shelter for men in Henderson, authorities said.

Update 3:35 p.m. EDT Aug. 26: Police confirmed that two residents of Harbor House Christian Center died and two others were injured in Thursday’s shooting. Earlier, reports indicated that four people had been wounded.

In a statement Friday, police said they responded around 7:40 p.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting at Harbor House. When they arrived, they found one person dead and three others injured.

Authorities said the wounded people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening. One man died at the hospital, according to police.

Officials identified the slain men as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The injured men were identified as a 33-year-old and a 41-year-old.

Investigators said they identified Kenneth Gibbs, a resident of Harbor House, as the suspected shooter following interviews with eyewitnesses. About two hours after the shooting, police found Gibbs walking at a park about 2 and a half miles north of Harbor House.

Police said they arrested Gibbs, who had a handgun on him, without incident. He faces two counts each of murder and attempted murder.

Update 1:33 a.m. EDT Aug. 26: Police in Henderson, Kentucky confirmed that two people were killed and four others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a homeless shelter.

Original report: The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. CDT at the Harbor House Christian Center, the Courier & Press of Evansville reported. About 15 people were inside at the time, Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt said.

Pruitt confirmed the first fatality to the newspaper and city spokesperson Donna Stinnett confirmed the second death.

In a Facebook post, the Henderson Police Department identified the suspect as Kenneth R. Gibbs of Henderson. Police said that Gibbs had been taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. CDT.

City officials said that Gibbs is a resident at the shelter, WFIE-TV reported.

The county coroner told WEHT-TV that two people were fatally shot inside the building. At least two other people were taken to an area hospital, according to the television station.

Harbor House is listed as a homeless shelter on Facebook and Google. Its Facebook page describes the shelter as “a safe harbor for men in need.

This center is a shelter for men who need housing, meals, and assistance with finding employment, the Courier & Press reported.

Pruitt said Harbor House was founded in 1989. The shelter has been an asset for the community, Pruitt told the newspaper, but “tonight puts a scar on that.”

Brian McClain, a resident at Harbor House, told the Courier & Press that he heard “eight or nine shots.” He jumped out of bed and rushed toward the window. At first, he thought about breaking it.

“Finally I got my mind about me and unlocked the window and got out,” McClain said. “And another dude ran into the dorm and said, ‘Man, I think I’m shot.’ And he got shot right here in the (left) shoulder.

“It’s crazy,” McClain said. “I don’t know what the hell is wrong with people, man.”

