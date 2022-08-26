ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Local lawmakers say abortion ban may be subject to changes

By John Jenco
 5 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On day one of Tennessee’s abortion ban coming into effect, some local Republican state lawmakers are already considering some changes to the law.

News Channel 11 spoke to lawmakers at a legislative barbecue event in Kingsport hosted by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

Some had concerns the law was not specific enough, and they would like to make some changes to give doctors a better understanding of what can and cannot be done under the abortion ban.

The “trigger law” now in effect makes it a Class C felony to provide an abortion, which includes jail time and a fine. There is no penalty for pregnant women.

In its current form, the law allows an “affirmative defense to prosecution” if an abortion provided by a licensed physician “in good faith judgement” is “necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman or to prevent serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function of a pregnant woman.”

Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) said the law may need some tweaking to help doctors understand what constitutes a threat to a pregnant woman’s life that would require an abortion.

“I don’t think anybody wants to get doctors in trouble. That wasn’t the intent. The intent was some doctor who’s going to perform an abortion anyway,” Hulsey said. “Perhaps that should be defined a little more clear than it is in the bill, and it very well may come up in this session.”

Rep. John Crawford (R-Kingsport) said the state’s medical community has presented concerns about working with the law.

He said the law needs to be worded in a way that keeps doctors from deferring proper treatment if a pregnant woman faces some risk.

“The big thing is just making sure they’re comfortable in the decisions they’re making. We don’t want them to not provide coverage for somebody or an individual simply because they’re afraid of a lawsuit,” Crawford said.

The law does not provide any exemptions for rape, incest or sex trafficking.

Crawford said early discussions among lawmakers have involved rape.

“Some of the discussion we’re having is about rape victims and children of rape. It’s being discussed and hopefully, again, this is something we want to do right,” Crawford said.

Hulsey disagreed, saying he would not vote for any exemptions to the law.

“If you start getting in a place where you begin to make exceptions, then you do again what the problem was at the very beginning,” Hulsey said. “You pick and choose who gets to live and who doesn’t.”

Despite the potential for changes, Republican lawmakers praised the start of the abortion ban.

“This is the type of thing that people could only dream of happening. To actually see it come to fruition is almost unbelievable,” said Rep. Scotty Campbell (R-Mountain City)

Any changes to the law will be made once the next General Assembly convenes in January.

You can read the full abortion trigger law below.

WJHL

WJHL

