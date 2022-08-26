Read full article on original website
City of Corpus Christi looking to increase service fees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slew of rate increases for City services could come from your pocket book. Everything from ambulance fees, to hiking the rent price at the Corpus Christi Marina. Also seeing an increase, is city construction fees, some seeing an increase of 10%. One of the...
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
Debris-filled barge becomes lodged onshore near Bob Hall Pier
In a news release, coastal parks director Scott Cross states the craft "poses no threat to the public or to the environment whatsoever."
City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
KHOU
'Irreplaceable leader': Corpus Christi teen died of heat stroke playing football
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi community is mourning the loss of a student athlete and young, future firefighter. Loney Diaz, 17, died on Aug. 26 after suffering a heat stroke while playing football, according to a family member's post on social media. Loney was a member of...
Drivers adjust to new extended school zone near Mary Carroll HS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are now having to get used to that extended school zone along Saratoga Boulevard, which now takes into account the possible foot traffic around the new Mary Carroll High School. The Texas Department of Transportation combined five school zones along Saratoga Boulevard into one...
constructiondive.com
Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues
The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
mysoutex.com
County prepares for major flooding
Preparations were underway this week in Live Oak County to deal with a potential flooding of the Nueces River based on a forecast issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi. For the river, the flood stage is considered 25 feet....
Port Aransas Bids Adieu to a Favorite Fishing Outfitter as Locals Seek to Balance Growth and Preservation
Winds of change are blowing in Port Aransas, the once-sleepy Texas beach town that’s been a favorite Gulf Coast getaway for generations, as new developments are displacing some old favorites. One example is Woody’s Sports Center—a renowned all-purpose fishing outfitter for more than 50 years—which was leveled in July...
Water leak at the intersection of Howard and Mexico leaves streets flooded
The city's Water Department tells us a contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing it to burst.
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
Corpus Christi mosquito spray schedule
The City of Corpus Christi will be spraying areas of the city this week to combat the mosquito population after the recent heavy rainfalls.
KSAT 12
Rockport breakwaters still undergoing complicated repairs 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
ROCKPORT, Texas – Five years ago, Hurricane Harvey’s eye bore down on the small coastal town of Rockport. KSAT crews were there to witness the destruction in 2017. However, on our trip back for the 5th anniversary, Rockport’s Harbor Master explained that if it weren’t for a few safety structures, there would have been even more damage.
'The ground just keeps sinking': Standing water covers southside neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Standing water continues to be a problem for many Corpus Christi residents after heavy rains. One southside resident in particular spoke with 3NEWS about how she constantly deals with deep water after any rain. Jessica Baker and her fiancé have only lived in their current...
Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. in reference to a shooting, Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.
Beto O'Rourke postpones planned trip to Corpus Christi due to illness
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke will postpone his planned trip to Corpus Christi. O' Rourke will miss the events in Three Rivers, Corpus Christi and Goliad due to what his staffers are saying is an illness. His campaign confirmed via text that they do...
KSAT 12
160-year-old Port Aransas business still going strong 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
PORT ARANSAS, Texas – The Tarpon Inn is one of the oldest buildings still standing in Port Aransas, not because it’s the strongest structure in the area but because the owner and community care so deeply about keeping it open and preserving its history. Originally constructed in 1862,...
Driving You Crazy: Timbergate vs. Willowbrook
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round 5 of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. Middlecoff beat out Saluki as the worst street to drive down due to potholes. Now on to Round 6! Timbergate vs. Willowbrook. We begin with Timbergate near Staples. Do we need to...
City of Portland's Indian Pointe Pier to reopen Monday evening
PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland is celebrating the reopening of the Indian Point Park, Pavilion and Pier. The pier was closed for some time, but now it is open and according to city officials-- it’s better than ever. Thanks to community partnerships, the City was able...
KIII 3News
