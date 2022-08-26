ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aransas Pass, TX
City
Port Aransas, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Rockport, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Refugio, TX
KIII 3News

Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
constructiondive.com

Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues

The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Ike#Mr Bill#Channel 3
mysoutex.com

County prepares for major flooding

Preparations were underway this week in Live Oak County to deal with a potential flooding of the Nueces River based on a forecast issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi. For the river, the flood stage is considered 25 feet....
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. in reference to a shooting, Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy