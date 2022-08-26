ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita East Football will use team speed to hopefully run away from the competition

By Zach Martin
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita East Aces are looking to outrun the competition this season. Both players and coaches tell KSN that they believe they have one of the fastest groups of players in the area.

“I think the biggest thing is consistency,” said Aces head coach Ene Akpan. “Not being complacent and being disciplined are keys to having a successful season.”

This is also a program on the rise. In each of the past two seasons, the aces have won more games than they had in any season since 2008.

Wichita West enters the 2022 season with an underdog mentality

Junior wide receiver MJ White explained, “Last year we came out slow. We can’t do that this year. We’ve got to come strong out the gate and execute everything.”

The Aces also played a lot of young players last season, and they hope that on-field experience will pay off this season.

“Those sophomores that started are starting again,” added Coach Akpan. “I think just the experience and just getting on it. Those guys are leaders now instead of followers. They’re taking that leadership role, so that’s going to help.”

“I just feel like we were a young team last year,” said junior defensive back Dayontay Standifer. “We didn’t have anybody to look up to. We were just going off of what we knew, but I believe this year, we have a better chance.”

